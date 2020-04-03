Chatri Sityodtong suggests several ONE Championship vs UFC super fights

Chatri Sityodtong is keen to pit some of the best fighters in ONE Championship against the stars of the UFC.

Speaking during a live Q&A on Facebook, Sityodtong was asked about potential ONE Championship vs. UFC super fights and quickly suggested a battle between ONE strawweight champ Xiong Jingnan and her countrywoman, UFC strawweight champ Weili Zhang.

“For women’s mixed martial arts, I would love to see Xiong Jingnan vs. Zhang Weili,” said Sityodtong (via MMA Junkie). “I think Jingnan is the one to beat Weili.”

Sityodtong also suggested a scrap between ONE atomweight Muay Thai champ Stamp Fairtex — who is 4-0 in MMA — and Zhang.

“I think Stamp Fairtex could beat Zhang Weili, as well,” he said. “Stamp Fairtex against any female striker in the world or any female MMA fighter in the world. Even though she’s only 4-0 in MMA, she’s a complete beast.”

ONE atomweight champ Angela Lee was also mentioned by Sityodtong. The ONE Championship boss wagered Lee could hang with any other woman in her weight class in the world.

“I think Angela Lee vs. any atomweight in the world,” he said. “Angela Lee is incredible. I’ve seen her in training. I’ve seen her go into a bout with pneumonia with doctor’s advice not to compete and I’ve tried my best to stop the fight. Angela Lee’s an absolute warrior and she’s just a genius on the ground.”

Suffice it to say that Chatri Sityodtong is all for potential UFC vs. ONE Championship super fights.

“I would definitely like to see the best of the East vs. the best of the West,” he said. “UFC vs. ONE Championship I think would be phenomenal. I think the whole entire world would watch it. And I’d love to see world champions vs. world champions. So definitely, for sure, I’m open to it.”

Your move, Dana White.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/3/2020.