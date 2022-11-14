Michael Chandler has his sights set on Conor McGregor following UFC 281 loss: “I am the biggest fight that he could take”

Michael Chandler has his sights set on welcoming Conor McGregor back to the Octagon following his UFC 281 defeat to Dustin Poirier.

Chandler and Poirier had Madison Square Garden on their feet as excepted at UFC 281.The veterans wasted no time in slugging it out.

Since joining the UFC in 2021, Chandler has given the fans a handful of memorable moments. Also attaining more highlight reel knockouts in the process.

Chandler has a style fans adore. That been said, he has won just two of his five fights under the company. Wins coming over Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson, while he’s lost to Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier. Chandler still believes despite his recent losses’ fans will be eager to see him clash with the sport’s biggest star, Conor McGregor.

McGregor’s large periods of inactivity have proved costly in his most recent outings. The former two-division champion has won one fight over Donald Cerrone since his sublime lightweight title victory over Eddie Alvarez in 2016. Given both fighters’ recent slip-ups, a fight wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Michael Chandler eyes potential Conor McGregor matchup following UFC 281

When asked what was next at the post-fight press conference, the 36-year-old had one man in mind.

“I think at this point he’ll come back and look at the suitors,” Chandler told the media after UFC 281. “I don’t think I’m the easiest fight that he could take, but I am the biggest fight that he could take. I think Conor McGregor stepping back in the octagon does big numbers no matter what. But Conor McGregor stepping inside the octagon with me does staggering numbers. I respect him, I would love to see him come back and maybe I’ll be the guy that he comes back and fights.”

It remains to be seen when the Irishman will make his triumphant return. McGregor is currently undergoing a reported six months in the USADA testing pool after not being tested regular as of late. With the muscle mass UFC superstar has gained, lightweight perhaps may no longer be an option. However, McGregor has publicly voiced before his interest in stepping inside the Octagon with Chandler.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler collide?

