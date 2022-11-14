Israel Adesanya says he has to address “some medical stuff” following UFC 281 title loss: “Even stuff people make fun of me for”

Israel Adesanya says he has to address ‘some medical stuff’ following his UFC 281 title loss.

UFC 281 took place this past Saturday, November 12th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

- Advertisement -

The main event featured a title match between Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA).

Adesanya, 33, entered the Octagon sporting three wins in a row, most recently defeating Jared Cannonier (15-6 MMA), Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) and Marvin Vettori (18-6 MMA).

- Advertisement -

Pereira, 35, sported 6 wins in a row prior to Saturday night. UFC 281 was only Pereira’s fourth fight under the UFC banner.

It was to be Alex Pereira who scored a come-from-behind, fifth-round technical knockout victory against Israel Adesanya crowning him the new UFC middleweight champion. ‘Poatan’ is now 3-0 against Adesanya, two of those wins coming from back in their kickboxing days in 2016 and 2017.

The ‘The Last Stylebender’ disclosed he’s being dealing with some pre-existing health issues leading up to UFC 281 and will now have to have those issues taken care of.

At the post-fight press conference, Adesanya addressed ‘some medical stuff’ he has to deal with commenting (h/t lowkickmma):

- Advertisement -

“I don’t disclose everything. I’ve had some stuff, some medical stuff, that I’ve just put on the backburner, even stuff people make fun of me for. I’ve just got to look after myself, because my health comes first. I’ve got some things to fix first, but I’ll be back.”

When asked how he was feeling following the loss, Adesanya continued:

“I’m grateful. What a life, what a moment. It’s crazy, isn’t it? Similar to the last time; the same story. It’s crazy.”

“I put it on the line, and this is what happens. Dare to be great, and I am.”

Adesanya didn’t share much as far as exactly what medical issues he has, but obviously is letting it be known that he does have health issues which need to be taken care of. The Nigerian also revealed that ‘I’ll be back’.

Did you watch Alex Pereira defeat Israel Adesanya this past Saturday? Who would you like to see Pereira get in the Octagon with next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -