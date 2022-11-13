Dustin Poirier accuses Michael Chandler of being a “dirty motherf*cker” following UFC 281 victory

Dustin Poirier feels Michael Chandler bent the rules during their UFC 281 scrap.

Poirier and Chandler did battle inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. This fight was about as good as advertised. There was a ton of action on the feet, but there were also some grappling exchanges that ultimately led to the finish. Poirier won the fight after locking in a rear-naked choke in the third round and forcing the tap.

There was a moment in the fight, however, where Poirier felt fish hooked by Chandler. “The Diamond” told reporters he’s taking it in stride (h/t MMAFighting).

“I told him this is my house,” Poirier said. “That’s what I told him. ‘This is my house.’ That’s it. And I told him he’s a dirty motherf*****, too, for putting his fingers in my mouth and blowing his nose. It’s all good.”

Michael Chandler’s Side Of The Story

Chandler also spoke to the media after the fight and he said he wasn’t trying to intentionally foul Poirier.

“Yes, I will admit his mouth was open and my hand went inside of there and was on his mouthpiece,” Chandler said. “He bit down, I was trying to pull it out. It wasn’t as though I was trying to pull it out, and he was biting it and I couldn’t get it out. It was more just the angle. I mean you’re getting pushed up against the cage.

“Then when Dan Miragliotta was saying I was hitting him in the back of the head, I’ll have to go back and watch it to be honest with you but I know I was catching his ear, or at least in my mind I was catching his ear. So we had that kind of conversation. You all know I’m not a cheater. I love this game. I don’t cheat.”

Dustin Poirier has a different take.

“It was definitely intentional,” Poirier said. “That’s just fighting.”

