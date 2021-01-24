Pros react after Michael Chandler KO’s Dan Hooker at UFC 257

Tonight’s UFC 257 was co-headlined by a key lightweight scrap featuring former Bellator champion Michael Chandler taking on Dan Hooker.

Chandler (21-5 MMA) was making his UFC debut after scoring back-to-back knockouts in his most recent Bellator appearances. In his most previous effort back in August, Michael needed just over two minutes to finish former UFC champion Benson Henderson.

As for Dan Hooker (20-9 MMA), ‘The Hangman’ had entered UFC 257 looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Poirier in his most recent outing. Prior to that setback, Hooker had strung together three straights wins which included a brutal knockout of James Vick.

Tonight’s UFC 257 co-main event proved to be a quick contest. Michael Chandler was able to flatten Dan Hooker with an early right hand and then proceeded to put ‘The Hangman’ away with some nasty ground and pound.

Official UFC 257 Result: Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker

Check out how the pros reacted to Chandler defeating Hooker below:

Man I’m excited for this match up!! Let’s gooooo @danthehangman #UFC257 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) January 24, 2021

Excited for these last two fights! — Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) January 24, 2021

Post fight reactions to Michael Chandler knocking out Dan Hooker:

Damn killed him. — Funky (@Benaskren) January 24, 2021

Wow wow wow wow wow #UFC257 — karen Till (@darrentill2) January 24, 2021

I didn't see this coming 😳#UFC257 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 24, 2021

OK I’m excited about Chandler, that was awesome 🇺🇸 — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 24, 2021

Sheeeeesh. That’s how you make a statement — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) January 24, 2021

Easy $ when they go down in the 1st! — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) January 24, 2021

What a KO from @MikeChandlerMMA ! #UFC257 I thought he may have some nerves but I was wrong 😂 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) January 24, 2021

Who would you like to see Michael Chandler fight next following his KO victory over Dan Hooker this evening on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!