Pros react after Michael Chandler KO’s Dan Hooker at UFC 257

Tonight’s UFC 257 was co-headlined by a key lightweight scrap featuring former Bellator champion Michael Chandler taking on Dan Hooker.

Chandler (21-5 MMA) was making his UFC debut after scoring back-to-back knockouts in his most recent Bellator appearances. In his most previous effort back in August, Michael needed just over two minutes to finish former UFC champion Benson Henderson.

As for Dan Hooker (20-9 MMA), ‘The Hangman’ had entered UFC 257 looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Poirier in his most recent outing. Prior to that setback, Hooker had strung together three straights wins which included a brutal knockout of James Vick.

Tonight’s UFC 257 co-main event proved to be a quick contest. Michael Chandler was able to flatten Dan Hooker with an early right hand and then proceeded to put ‘The Hangman’ away with some nasty ground and pound.

Official UFC 257 Result: Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker

Check out how the pros reacted to Chandler defeating Hooker below:

Post fight reactions to Michael Chandler knocking out Dan Hooker:

