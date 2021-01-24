Pros react after Michael Chandler KO’s Dan Hooker at UFC 257

Tonight’s UFC 257 was co-headlined by a key lightweight scrap featuring former Bellator champion Michael Chandler taking on Dan Hooker.
Chandler (21-5 MMA) was making his UFC debut after scoring back-to-back knockouts in his most recent Bellator appearances. In his most previous effort back in August, Michael needed just over two minutes to finish former UFC champion Benson Henderson.
As for Dan Hooker (20-9 MMA), ‘The Hangman’ had entered UFC 257 looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Poirier in his most recent outing. Prior to that setback, Hooker had strung together three straights wins which included a brutal knockout of James Vick.
Tonight’s UFC 257 co-main event proved to be a quick contest. Michael Chandler was able to flatten Dan Hooker with an early right hand and then proceeded to put ‘The Hangman’ away with some nasty ground and pound.
Official UFC 257 Result: Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker
Check out how the pros reacted to Chandler defeating Hooker below:
This next fight though…..🤯🤯🤯! #CoMain #UFC257 who y’all taking???
— Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 24, 2021
@ufc this @MikeChandlerMMA @danthehangman going to be lit 🔥 #UFC257
— Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) January 24, 2021
Nuff said! pic.twitter.com/lL5BYOD8sg
— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) January 24, 2021
Man I’m excited for this match up!! Let’s gooooo @danthehangman #UFC257
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) January 24, 2021
Excited for these last two fights!
— Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) January 24, 2021
Post fight reactions to Michael Chandler knocking out Dan Hooker:
Damn killed him.
— Funky (@Benaskren) January 24, 2021
Wow wow wow wow wow #UFC257
— karen Till (@darrentill2) January 24, 2021
I didn't see this coming 😳#UFC257
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 24, 2021
OK I’m excited about Chandler, that was awesome 🇺🇸
— BONY (@JonnyBones) January 24, 2021
Sheeeeesh. That’s how you make a statement
— Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) January 24, 2021
Easy $ when they go down in the 1st!
— Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) January 24, 2021
What a KO from @MikeChandlerMMA ! #UFC257 I thought he may have some nerves but I was wrong 😂
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) January 24, 2021
Who would you like to see Michael Chandler fight next following his KO victory over Dan Hooker this evening on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM