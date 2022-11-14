Gilbert Burns blasts Jorge Masvidal, claims he turned him down three times: “I guess the B from his BMF belt doesn’t stand for bad”

Gilbert Burns has taken a shot at Jorge Masvidal.

Burns and Masvidal have been eyeing one another and it seemed as though the pair were on a collision course. Masvidal even went as far as to say that he would be willing to go to Brazil in January to face Burns.

Now, however, ‘Durinho’ has taken to social media to rip Masvidal as he claims ‘Gamebred’ turned him down for UFC 283 in Brazil. Along with that, he revealed Masvidal also turned him down for UFC 281 and UFC 282.

“Just letting everyone know that @ufc offered me @GamebredFighter (Jorge Masvidal) 3x. First time was for Nov 12. He said he needs more time, second time for Dec 10 he said he was going to (Brazil) to fight me and now he just said no again! so I guess the B from his BMF belt doesn’t stand for bad,” Burns tweeted.

With Burns likely not fighting Masvidal at UFC 283, it’s uncertain who he will face now. However, after Neil Magny’s most recent win he called Burns out and the Brazilian told him he would face him if Masvidal matchup didn’t come to fruition.

As for Jorge Masvidal, he hasn’t fought since March of this year when he dropped a decision to Colby Covington, which was his third loss in a row. With him turning down Burns, it’s also uncertain when and who he will fight next.

Gilbert Burns (20-5) is coming off a decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev back at April’s UFC 273 event. Prior to that, ‘Durinho’ had dominated Stephen Thompson to return to the win column after suffering a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight belt. To earn that title shot, Burns had put together a six-fight winning streak including going 4-0 at welterweight with wins over Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia among others.

What do you make of Gilbert Burns claiming Jorge Masvidal turned him down three times?

