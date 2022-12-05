Michael Bisping critical of Kevin Holland’s “Fight IQ” in UFC loss to Stephen Thompson: “That was his ego getting the better of him”

Michael Bisping has questioned the logic of Kevin Holland in the wake of his defeat to Stephen Thompson last weekend.

On Saturday night, Kevin Holland fell to a TKO loss at the hands of Stephen Thompson. The entertaining welterweight had a strong first few rounds but eventually, the karate star took over.

Some have already started to label it as a career-defining defeat. Others, though, prefer to see it as nothing more than a bad day at the office.

Whatever the case may be there’s certainly a lot of intrigue regarding what the future holds for him.

Michael Bisping, who was cageside for the action in Orlando, had the following to say when reviewing Kevin’s performance.

“We see all the time, people say, ‘The first one to shoot is a coward,’” Bisping said. “Then guess what? People shoot, because you know what, it’s allowed in the rules. It’s a mixed martial arts contest. This was one of the first times, and maybe the only time, I’ve actually seen somebody truly live up to that.

Holland strikes back?

“Kevin Holland had top position, clearly, a couple of times [and] he was like, ‘No, no, no. We’re going to strike. That’s what we came here to do.’ I believe he will regret that decision going forward because that was his ego getting the better of him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

It’s foolish to write off someone like Kevin Holland at this early stage of his career. He’s clearly talented and he’s had some great wins in the UFC.

Still, he needs to mix things up – and he should do so sooner rather than later.

