Kevin Holland will require surgery following his TKO loss to Stephen Thompson at UFC Orlando

Kevin Holland’s management team has confirmed that he will require surgery following his loss to Stephen Thompson.

Last Saturday night, Kevin Holland fell to a TKO loss at the hands of Stephen Thompson. The eccentric UFC star had a strong first round, but he was unable to maintain that pace across the rest of the fight.

Thompson took over and, after the fourth round, was deemed unable to continue. It came out in the immediate aftermath that there appeared to be an issue with his hand, with it supposedly being broken early on in the contest.

Holland, being the warrior that he is, fought on anyway.

He didn’t get the victory he desired but he still managed to look strong in defeat. Now, it’s been confirmed that he will have to undergo surgery to repair the issues he’s had with his right hand.

“Kevin Holland broke the third, fourth and fifth metacarpals in his right hand in the first round of his loss to Stephen Thompson. Per Holland’s manager Oren Hodak. All three bones are also displaced. Holland will need surgery.”

Holland fights back

Given what we know about Kevin Holland, it’s safe to say he’s probably going to work incredibly hard to fight back against this latest loss. He may never go on to become a world champion in the eyes of some. But, this is an unpredictable game.

The most important thing is that he’ll be getting the help he needs. It isn’t going to be a fast recovery. But, if he can stick it out, there’s every chance he’ll come back stronger.

