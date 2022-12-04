Cain Velasquez returns to pro wrestling and delivers a powerful message to his fans (Video)

After his release from jail, Cain Velasquez returned to pro wrestling and sent a powerful message to his fans.

Velasquez was uncertain about his future after being put behind bars following his attempted murder charge of Harry Goularte. The former UFC heavyweight champion has been granted bail as he awaits his trial. The MMA-turned-wrestling star expressed his gratitude towards his fans at a Lucha Libre wrestling show who have supported him in his darkest time.

The UFC and WWE star received a hero’s welcome from those in the crowd, and the reception didn’t go unnoticed.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez sends powerful message to fans

“To be here, in front of you guys, right now, it’s a dream come true. I truly appreciate it all, what you guys have always done, supporting me, my family.” — Cain Velasquez in his first public appearance since being released from jail pic.twitter.com/cCjFdWcnOJ — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 4, 2022

“To be here, in front of you guys, right now, it’s a dream come true,” Velasquez said. “I truly appreciate it all, what you guys have always done, supporting me, my family.”

Velasquez was released from prison after posting bail, allowing the MMA veteran to return to a somewhat normal life until his trial. The 40-year-old was put behind bars following an attempted murder charge which featured an 11-mile-high speed chase with Harry Goularte. Goularte has been accused of molesting his four-year-old son. Velasquez reportedly fired shots from a .40-caliber handgun into the car, carrying Goularte and his mother and stepfather. Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, was shot twice but with no life-threatening injuries.

Saturday night, Velasquez returned to perform in between the ropes. Considering the former champion has been out of action, he never missed a beat with several exciting manoeuvres and winning the match.

Velasquez closes the show

Cain Velasquez SHOWED OUT and got the win his return to pro wrestling tonight at #AAAWorldwide. 😯 🎥 @mma_kings pic.twitter.com/NbXM2QDd2R — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 4, 2022

Following a successful return , Velasquez thanked the fans for their continued support and well wishes during a struggling time for him and his family.

Cain Velasquez concludes his pro wrestling appearance for Lucha Libre AAA with a message: "Never stop believing. Never stop fighting." pic.twitter.com/rXMx2XXuL7 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 4, 2022

“Never stop believing,” he said. “Never stop fighting.

How great was it seeing Cain Velasquez back doing what he does best and entertaining?