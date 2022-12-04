x
Home » MMA News » UFC » Cain Velasquez returns to pro wrestling and delive...
MMA NewsCain VelasquezUFC

Cain Velasquez returns to pro wrestling and delivers a powerful message to his fans (Video)

Lewis Simpson

After his release from jail, Cain Velasquez returned to pro wrestling and sent a powerful message to his fans.

Velasquez was uncertain about his future after being put behind bars following his attempted murder charge of Harry Goularte. The former UFC heavyweight champion has been granted bail as he awaits his trial. The MMA-turned-wrestling star expressed his gratitude towards his fans at a Lucha Libre wrestling show who have supported him in his darkest time.

The UFC and WWE star received a hero’s welcome from those in the crowd, and the reception didn’t go unnoticed.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez sends powerful message to fans

“To be here, in front of you guys, right now, it’s a dream come true,” Velasquez said. “I truly appreciate it all, what you guys have always done, supporting me, my family.”

Velasquez was released from prison after posting bail, allowing the MMA veteran to return to a somewhat normal life until his trial. The 40-year-old was put behind bars following an attempted murder charge which featured an 11-mile-high speed chase with Harry Goularte. Goularte has been accused of molesting his four-year-old son. Velasquez reportedly fired shots from a .40-caliber handgun into the car, carrying Goularte and his mother and stepfather. Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, was shot twice but with no life-threatening injuries.

Saturday night, Velasquez returned to perform in between the ropes. Considering the former champion has been out of action, he never missed a beat with several exciting manoeuvres and winning the match.

Velasquez closes the show

Following a successful return, Velasquez thanked the fans for their continued support and well wishes during a struggling time for him and his family.

“Never stop believing,” he said. “Never stop fighting.
How great was it seeing Cain Velasquez back doing what he does best and entertaining?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleStephen Thompson reveals the conversation he had with Kevin Holland during last night’s UFC Orlando main event
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv