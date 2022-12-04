UFC Orlando Results: Stephen Thompson TKO’s Kevin Holland (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Orlando event is headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Stephen Thompson taking on Kevin Holland.

Thompson (17-6-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping back-to-back decisions to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Prior to those setbacks, the former two-time welterweight title challenger was coming off wins over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. Prior to that loss, ‘Trailblazer’ was coming off back-to-back stoppage victories over Alex Oliveira and Tim Means.

Round one of the UFC Orlando main event begins and Kevin Holland lands a low kick. Stephen Thompson resets and throws a kick of his own. ‘Trailblazer’ continues to press early. He pushes ‘Wonderboy’ against the fence, talks to him, and then let’s him go. Holland leaps in with a punch. Thompson counters with a huge right hand. Holland smiles as if to say you got me good. Thompson with a low kick. He attempts a side kick to the body. Big shots from both fighters. Kevin with a knee. Stephen with a left hand. He tries another and just misses. Kevin Holland with a big right hand. That hurt ‘Wonderboy’ who is now on the retreat. He throws a head kick to try and keep Holland at bay. The fighters clinch up and exchange knees. Holland with a good punch. Thompson answers with a huge right hand of his own. He follows up with a pair of jabs. Kevin Holland with a knee. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Orlando headliner begins Stephen Thompson is looking to counter. He does with a low kick and then goes high with a beautiful strike to the face. ‘Trailblazer’ somehow eats that. He throws a big shot of his own that misses. ‘Wonderboy’ lands a big right hand. He continues to press forward with big punches. Holland survives the swarm and circles off the fence. He talks to Thompson and then throws a low kick. A takedown from Holland but he immediately stands back up and tells ‘Wonderboy’ to do the same. Holland with a forward pressure. Thompson is firing off kicks. A big punch lands for Holland. Stephen Thompson answers with a huge flurry. He lands a spinning kick and then a big flurry against the fence. Kevin Holland survives. Another hard counter punch from Thompson. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Orlando main event begins and Stephen Thompson comes forward. Kevin Holland tells him to “slow down” and lands a low kick. He lands another. Thompson returns with one of his own. He throws a jumping switch kick that partially connects. Kevin shoots for a takedown and gets it. He proceeds to stand back up and let ‘Wonderboy’ do the same. Thompson with a good flurry. He lands a nice side kick. Holland slips but Stephen allows him to stand back up. ‘Trailblazer’ with a hard low kick. He lands a flurry and forces the clinch. Thompson breaks off the cage and lands a hard combination. Huge punches from ‘Wonderboy’. He lands six in a row. Holland is just standing in there. He gets off the cage and eats another two-punch combo. Stephen Thompson with a flurry of punches and then a spinning wheel kick. Somehow Holland is just absorbing these shots. Another spinning wheel kick attempt from ‘Wonderboy’. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Orlando main event and Stephen Thompson lands a side kick. Kevin Holland forces the clinch. A clash of heads appears to have opened a good cut on ‘Wonderboy’. Thompson with a liver kick and then another. He leaps in with a flurry. Holland is forced to use his wrestling. He pushes Thompson against the cage but ‘Wonderboy’ quickly reverses the position. An accidental groin kick causes a halt to the action. We restart and Thompson with a hard body kick. He goes upstairs and lands with a heel kick. He is emptying the kitchen sink here. Another spinning head kick. Kevin Holland somehow remains standing. Another spinning head kick and punches. Holland remains up. ‘Wonderboy’ with a hard low kick. He lands another. One minute remains in the round. Another huge head kick lands for Thompson. Holland almost went down but stayed up again. He throws a low kick. Thompson misses with a high kick. He goes to the body and then leaps in with a right hand. Another big punch and Holland is down. Thompson lands a couple shots and then stands back up. The horn sounds and we are going to round five.

The fight is waved off between rounds.

Stephen Thompson walked over to check on Kevin Holland after their fight 🤝 #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/19OykeMg2j — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 4, 2022

Official UFC Result: Stephen Thompson def. Kevin Holland via TKO at 5:00 of Round 4

