Mark Hunt slams the UFC for ripping off Oceanic Fighters like Robert Whittaker and Alex Volkanovski: “Half of that money should have gone to him”

Former UFC fighter Mark Hunt has taken a shot at the promotion for ripping off Oceanic fighters such as Alex Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker.

When it comes to fighter pay, few have been as vocal as Mark Hunt. In addition to suing the UFC over his UFC 200 fight against Brock Lesnar, Hunt has also spoken out about the unfairness of the company’s financial structure.

In his eyes, the guys and girls on the roster should be getting much more than they actually are.

Within the mixed martial arts community itself, many seem to agree. The problem is that the fighter themselves aren’t willing to come together in support of a movement.

In a recent interview, Hunt focused specifically on his part of the world and the recent PPV event in Perth.

“They wanna keep ripping these fighters off,” Hunt said. “It’s a f*cking ripoff. For me, guys like Volk, (Robert) Whittaker, Tai (Tuivasa); all the guys from the Oceania area that work for the UFC are all getting ripped off. When you’re the world champion like Volkanovski, he’s getting ripped off. Tell me he’s not. It’s a shame — actually, I shouldn’t say shame, it’s a problem.

Hunt goes off on UFC

“All the Aussies and the Kiwis that went and supported him in Perth, this and that, that pay-per-view, half of that money should have gone to him and his family. Half of it, without a question. But he probably organized maybe a dollar-fifty, two dollars… He’d be lucky to get three dollars out of it,” Hunt continued. “So he would’ve made probably two, three million dollars, when he should have been making 15 to 20… It’s a problem, and the moment these fighters realize that is the moment they can fight for their own rights… It’s a f*cking joke. They’re (UFC) a joke.”

