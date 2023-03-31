Beneil Dariush explains why he’s “pretty pissed” at Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 288 fight

Beneil Dariush isn’t happy with Charles Oliveira ahead of their UFC 288 fight.

Dariush and Oliveira are set to serve as the co-main event ahead of their bout on May 6 in New Jersey. It’s a massive fight for the lightweight division as the winner will likely get the next title shot. Although it is a big fight for Dariush, he says he is a little pissed at Oliveira for delaying the scrap.

“Man, I’m not gonna lie, little pissed at Charles. We should have done this fight in early March. I should be chilling right now, spending time with my baby,” Dariush said to The Schmo. “But, I have to do my practice, I have to do my recovery stuff, I have to eat right, lose weight, and still spend time with my baby. Not gonna lie, pretty pissed. I’m going to make sure, I’m going to be as ready as possible is the way I’m going to put it.”

With Beneil Dariush being pissed off at Charles Oliveira, he plans to make the Brazilian pay for delaying the fight. Although Dariush is ready to go all three rounds, he does think he can finish Oliveira at UFC 288 to secure a title shot.

“The game plan is to be perfect. If we fight three rounds, he doesn’t get anything from me,” Dariush said. “I win every second, I win every position and I dominate the fight. That’s the game plan. I believe I will finish him before then, but my focus is three rounds.”

Dariush enters his UFC 288 fight riding an eight-fight win streak and coming off a win over Mateusz Gamrot. Should he finish Oliveira as he says, it’s likely he will face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight strap at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

