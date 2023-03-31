Leaked ONE Championship contract causes uproar on social media

A leaked contract for a ONE Championship fighter has caused a great deal of uproar across social media.

Over the course of the last few years, ONE Championship has established itself as one of the biggest promotions in MMA. In addition to their work within mixed martial arts, they also play host to fights from across a variety of practices.

However, that hasn’t stopped them from coming under fire. More often than not, criticism has been directed toward Chatri Sityodtong and some of his outlandish claims in the media. Even through all that, though, many will admit that they put on a great product.

So, it’s all the more frustrating when contracts such as this are leaked for the public to see.

$1300 show/win pay 😭😭😭 Chatri what the actual fuck pic.twitter.com/GDrg1Kas2p — wholesomeMMA (@wholesome_mma) March 30, 2023

I know Lumpinee is like contender series but like jfc that's like amateur money — 🔪Callie🔪 (@Tentaclestuff) March 30, 2023

Ufc pay 10k & 10k win to all new fighters or it could be 12k & 12k now and u people hate on dana for this. Also have a chance at 50gs baby. $1300 is shameful — Owainjarvo (@OwainJarvis) March 30, 2023

ain't this the same promotor who swears he got 100 million people watching every event? pic.twitter.com/xCo0kkOkSc — Coochie_mane😈🤟🏾💫 (@itz_kirbyxp) March 30, 2023

Sadly there thousands of other fighters standing in line right behind her that would also agree to this contract. That's why they get away with it.. It's a business — Kermit Gracie (@KermitGracie) March 30, 2023

As you can see in the contract, the fighter in question is being offered $1,300 to fight and an extra $1,300 if she gets the win. Anelya Toktogonova is the competitor, with her opponent being Aleksandra Savicheva.

Many have pointed out that a lot of fighters don’t get paid all too well in Thailand. Alas, that isn’t going to silence those who have a serious problem with this kind of pay structure.

The ONE Championship problem

One of the biggest issues of all here is that ONE Championship is supposed to serve as an alternative to the UFC. Many of their top stars, for example, have noted how well they’ve been paid in the past.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has received as much grief as anyone for fighter pay. For them, contracts like this being leaked could validate some of Dana White’s past remarks.

What do you think about this ONE Championship contract? Do you enjoy their product? What is the minimum amount a fighter should be paid when competing for a major promotion? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!