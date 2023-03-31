x
MMA NewsChatri SityodtongONE Championship

Leaked ONE Championship contract causes uproar on social media

Harry Kettle

A leaked contract for a ONE Championship fighter has caused a great deal of uproar across social media.

Over the course of the last few years, ONE Championship has established itself as one of the biggest promotions in MMA. In addition to their work within mixed martial arts, they also play host to fights from across a variety of practices.

However, that hasn’t stopped them from coming under fire. More often than not, criticism has been directed toward Chatri Sityodtong and some of his outlandish claims in the media. Even through all that, though, many will admit that they put on a great product.

So, it’s all the more frustrating when contracts such as this are leaked for the public to see.

As you can see in the contract, the fighter in question is being offered $1,300 to fight and an extra $1,300 if she gets the win. Anelya Toktogonova is the competitor, with her opponent being Aleksandra Savicheva.

Many have pointed out that a lot of fighters don’t get paid all too well in Thailand. Alas, that isn’t going to silence those who have a serious problem with this kind of pay structure.

The ONE Championship problem

One of the biggest issues of all here is that ONE Championship is supposed to serve as an alternative to the UFC. Many of their top stars, for example, have noted how well they’ve been paid in the past.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has received as much grief as anyone for fighter pay. For them, contracts like this being leaked could validate some of Dana White’s past remarks.

What do you think about this ONE Championship contract? Do you enjoy their product? What is the minimum amount a fighter should be paid when competing for a major promotion? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
