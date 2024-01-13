Marcus McGhee ready for a “three-round war” against Gaston Bolanos at UFC Vegas 84

Marcus McGhee is ready to build off of his success in 2023.

McGhee made his UFC debut in April of last year where he scored a second-round submission win over Journey Newson. He then followed that up with a first-round knockout over JP Buys in August. Although McGhee went 2-0 with two Performance of the Night Bonuses and is becoming more known, he says that doesn’t add any pressure to him.

“No, it doesn’t put pressure on me. Maybe it should but I’m not that type of guy. I’m not in it for outcomes, I want the best of things but everything I gain on the way there matters so much more than the outcome. It has been great to support my family and I would love to do it again, but no extra pressure. Just go out there and do what we do,” McGhee said to Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

The hope for Marcus McGhee was to fight one more time last year, but instead, he got offered to be rebooked against Gaston Bolanos in the first month of 2024. The two were supposed to fight last August but Bolanos had to pull out, and despite McGhee getting another win, there was no hesitation in rebooking the scrap.

“When they rescheduled it we were open hands to it, so it was all good with us… A fight is a fight and at the end of the day, Gaston is a very formidable opponent for me. I just think it is a great fight, a great matchup, and a great name. regardless of the pullout or not, I’m confident,” McGhee said.

Against Gaston Bolanos at UFC Vegas 84, Marcus McGhee is confident he will be able to dictate where the fight goes. He also believes he has a big advantage on the ground, which he expects will lead to a stoppage win.

“I always plan for a three-round war, I plan for a battle, and a striking match, but, it is MMA so we will see where it goes and take whatever opportunity presents itself. But, I plan on going out there and getting the finish, I will use all my skills to accomplish that goal,” McGhee said.

Should McGhee get his hand raised on Saturday at UFC Vegas 84 he isn’t sure what it does for him, but says he isn’t in a rush for anything.

“It just keeps adding to my resume. I haven’t thought too far into it, Gaston is a big name but I’m not rushing anything. We will look at the path when all said is done,” McGhee concluded.