Matheus Nicolau unloads on “disrespectful” Manel Kape after UFC Vegas 84 fight cancellation

By Cole Shelton - January 12, 2024

Matheus Nicolau is frustrated with Manel Kape.

Matheus Nicolau

Nicolau and Kape were set to have their rematch in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 84 tomorrow night in Nevada. However, on Friday morning, Kape weighed in at 129.5lbs, 3.5lbs over the flyweight limit. After Kape missed weight, the fight was scratched and he took to social media to claim Nicolau turned down the fight.

“Guys, I couldn’t make the weight this time, two weeks ago I was extremely sick due to a virus that happened here in Las Vegas, And I had to stay out of training for 5 days and filling myself with antibiotics,” Manel Kape’s post on Instagram read about his fight against Matheus Nicolau being off. “Not only affected me but many of my training partners. My coaches and my manager thought it was better for me to cancel the fight due to the state I was in. But I decided to move on and not cancel. My opponent didn’t accept to fight or accept my purse.”

I would give him my entire purse if he wants to fight. But things are as they are, and I take all the responsibilities. Last year I had 5 fights canceled one of them my opponent was 11 LB above, even so I agreed to fight.” Thank you to all the @ufcpi nutritionists who tried everything for me to make the weight. See you guys soon,” Kape’s statement concluded.

Now, following Manel Kape blaming Matheus Nicolau for their UFC Vegas 84 fight not happening, the Brazilian took to X and blasted ‘Starboy.’

“Kape was irresponsible, reckless and disrespectful. He disrespected me, as a sports colleague, opponent and martial artist. He disrespected MMA. Disrespected the UFC. Disrespected companies that support the sport. But most of all, he disrespected you, UFC fan and MMA fan,” Matheus Nicolau wrote.

Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape was supposed to be a pivotal fight for the flyweight division as the winner could have gotten the next title shot. However, with the fight now off, it’s uncertain if the UFC will look to rebook it once Kape is healthy.

Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1) was looking to return to the win column at UFC Vegas 84 as he had his six-fight win streak snapped back in April when he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Brandon Royval. The loss was also his first since rejoining the UFC after a two-fight stint in Brave CF where he went 2-0. On the win streak, Nicolau beat Matt Schnell by KO, David Dvorak by decision, Tim Elliott by decision, and Manel Kape by decision, while also beating Felipe Efrain and Alan Gabriel in Brave CF.

