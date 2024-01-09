Just Scrap Radio Ep. 149 with Jim Miller, Mario Bautista, and Marcus McGhee

The 149th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 84, which is the first event of 2024.

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Jim Miller (1:33). Next, UFC bantamweight Mario Bautista (17:24) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Marcus McGhee (25:21).

Jim Miller opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 84 main card fight against Gabriel Benitez. Jim talks about the fight coming together again after the two were supposed to fight last February before Benitez had to withdraw from the bout. Jim talks about not getting a fight to end 2023 and whether or not he was hesitant to accept this fight with UFC 300 so close. He then chats about UFC 300, who he may want to fight on that card, and how the turnaround may be. Jim also talks about his future in the sport and how much longer he wants to fight for.

Mario Bautista then comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 84 main card fight against Ricky Simon. Mario chats about not getting a fight to end 2023, but getting the chance to finally fight a ranked opponent in Ricky. He talks about Simon’s loss to Song Yadong and what he takes away from that. Mario then talks about the style matchup, what a win does for him, and the bantamweight division.

Marcus McGhee closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 84 fight against Gaston Bolanos. Marcus talks about his incredible 2023 going 2-0 with two Performance of the Night bonuses. He then chats about getting rebooked against Bolanos after the two were supposed to fight in August. Marcus chats about the style matchup and what a win does for him. He then talks about sharing a card with his teammate Mario Bautista and Sean O’Malley being the champ.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher