Lyman Good issues emotional statement following UFC on ESPN 11 loss

UFC welterweight Lyman Good issued an emotional statement following a decision loss to Belal Muhammad at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 11 card in Las Vegas.

Good and Muhammad put on a show for the fans as both men went back-and-forth for three hard-fought rounds, though Muhammad eventually emerged as the winner via unanimous decision. Up until Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos stole the show in the co-main event, Good and Muhammad were in the running for “Fight of the Night.”

For Good, it’s been a particularly tough stretch. Back in April, Good became the first fighter in the UFC to confirm a positive test for COVID-19, which led to his matchup against Muhammad at the original UFC 249 card falling through. Fortunately for Good, he was able to make a full recovery and re-book this fight against Muhammad for UFC on ESPN 11.

Unfortunately, Good recently lost his father, as he told BJPenn.com’s own Cole Shelton.

“He’s been on my mind every single day of my camp since he passed a few weeks back. I’m doing this in his name,” Good said.

Taking to social media after the fight, Good congratulated Muhammad on a great win, while also admitting that his heart wasn’t with him in the cage on Saturday.

I'm sorry I couldn't get the win tonight. Tried to honor my father but my heart wasn't in the cage with me. Congratulations to @bullyb170 for his win and sharing the cage with me tonight. Good luck to my brother @HurricaneShaneB tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/7jFwJCgnVM — Lyman Good (@lymangoodmma) June 21, 2020

Good’s opponent Muhammad sent a classy response to Good on Twitter.

Thankyou for the battle brother condolences to you and your family it was an honor to share the cage 🙏 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 21, 2020

For Good, the loss to Muhammad dropped his UFC record to 3-3. He has been on the UFC roster since 2015 but due to injuries and USADA issues has only fought once a year on average during his time in the Octagon. Although Good has shown big-time KO power in his wins over Chance Rencountre, Ben Saunders, and Andrew Craig, he also showed holes in his games in his losses to Muhammad, Demian Maia, and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Despite the .500 record, Good remains an exciting welterweight and will surely stick around the UFC for the foreseeable future, especially if he keeps putting on fun fights like the bout with Muhammad.

