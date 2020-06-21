Jorge Masvidal unleashes verbal attack on manager Ali Abdelaziz

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal unleashed a verbal attack on manager Ali Abdelaziz after he criticized Masvidal for his contract situation.

Masvidal is currently holding out for a new contract with the UFC after picking up three straight stoppage wins over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. Masvidal was set to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 251, but he stuck to his guns and refused to sign what he said was a below-market value deal. The UFC then pivoted and gave No. 1 contender Gilbert Burns the fight against Usman.

Masvidal has been taking to social media in recent weeks to criticize the UFC for the way they conduct their business and do their contracts, which he believes are not fair. Masvidal, along with other fighters such as UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones, have been calling for more fighter pay and believe that by holding out they may be able to make a change in the way fighters are paid in the sport.

However, while many fans, fighters, and media have come to the defense of Masvidal and these other fighters, there are those that don’t agree with what they are doing. One of those critics is Abdelaziz, who recently criticized Masvidal for signing an eight-fight deal.

“It’s up to us to sign 8 fight deal or not? None of my fighters under an 8 fight deal,” Abdelaziz said on social media.

Masvidal clearly didn’t like these comments from Abdelaziz. On Saturday, the superstar took to social media after UFC on ESPN 11 to take a shot at Abdelaziz.

You should get off of whoever’s d**k you are hating on now. You talk a lot. That’s an understatement you are a certified informant 🐀 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 21, 2020

The UFC fans are missing Masvidal from competing inside the cage, but the UFC machine continues to chug along despite his absence. Although it is commendable that Masvidal is sticking to his guns in an attempt to get more money from the UFC, ultimately he won’t be making any money this summer after the Masvidal fight fell through. But if Masvidal holding out can lead to change in the way that fighters are paid, then it will be all worth it for Masvidal. At this point, though, it’s hard to say if he will get what he wants.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal will be able to work out a new deal with the UFC?