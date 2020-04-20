Lyman Good becomes first UFC fighter to test positive for coronavirus

UFC welterweight Lyman Good has become the first fighter on the UFC roster to test positive for the coronavirus. Thankfully, he has recovered from it.

Good was set to fight Belal Muhammad at UFC 249 before withdrawing from the bout due to injury. However, in a new interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Good admitted that he told the UFC he was injured when, in fact, he had coronavirus.

“I knew something was up. I know my body. I’ve been through it all. I’ve been through a lot of injuries and a lot of other things. But this was different. As a professional athlete, we’re always constantly pushing our bodies. For me, my body was like my point check to see how physically I feel and everything. And my body just wasn’t there at all,” Good said.

Good said in the interview that he and his girlfriend both tested positive for the coronavirus. He told his coaches and teammates that he tested positive, and one of his coaches also tested positive. Thankfully, none of his teammates did. Now that Good is fully recovered, he expects to return to training soon.

“My real concern was really just my teammates, my coaches and anyone I was exposed to. God forbid they get it, they spread it, and someone else gets sick really bad. I would feel responsible,” Good said.

Good was set to fight on UFC 249, the card that UFC president Dana White tried his best to keep together despite the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world. Good said in the interview that he didn’t blame White for trying to keep the fight together, and ultimately, he’s just glad that he recovered and is feeling better.

Lyman Good has a 3-2 overall record in the UFC and is coming off of a third-round TKO win over Chance Rencountre at UFC 244.