Dan Hooker blasts Max Rohskopf for quitting in fight with Austin Hubbard

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker blasted Max Rohskopf for quitting in his fight against Austin Hubbard at Saturday night’s UFC on ESPN 11 card in Vegas.

Rohskopf called for a rare self-stoppage after the second round of his fight against Hubbard, which was also Rohskopf’s UFC debut and a fight the newcomer took on just five days’ notice. The young fighter was seen in his corner telling his coach Robert Drysdale nine times that he wanted to stop the fight, but his corner continued to try and encourage him to fight. Ultimately, the fight was waved off due to TKO (retirement) on the advice of the doctor in a stoppage that left fans, media, and fighters divided.

Although some fans, media, and fellow fighters understood why Rohskopf wanted out of the fight, there have also been many who have accused Rohskopf of being a quitter. One of those fighters is Hooker, the UFC lightweight contender who took to social media following the fight to say that Rohskopf is made of “marshmallows.”

How do you get into the UFC without realising you're made of marshmallows? 😂 @seanshelby https://t.co/I9pEqBcU7i — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) June 21, 2020

Along with Hooker, UFC president Dana White commented on the stoppage following the event as well, as relayed by ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto.

“Asked Dana White about Max Rohskopf’s decision to stop after round two of his debut. He said, ‘Look at Curtis Blaydes. I’m pretty sure Blaydes thought he was going to die after the third round, he kept going.’ Didn’t sound like White had interest in giving Rohskopf a second chance.”

Drysdale also explained why he refused to stop the fight during an exchange with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

“I stand by what I did. I expect excellence from the people I train because I love them. [Max Rohskopf] wasn’t seriously hurt, and I felt he needed a mental push. I would expect the same from my coach,” Drysdale said.

Considering Rohskopf was making his debut on extremely short notice against a really good prospect in Hubbard, perhaps some critics including Hooker are being too harsh towards the youngster for his decision to retire on the stool. At the same time, though, this is the big leagues, and based on what he saw in the fight, it looks like Rohskopf was rushed to the UFC too soon considering he only had five pro fights.

