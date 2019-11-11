Logan Paul undecided on pursuing MMA after boxing loss to KSI

YouTube sensation Logan Paul says he is unsure about pursuing a mixed martial arts fight following his split decision loss to KSI in a boxing match this past Saturday in Los Angeles.

Paul lost a controversial split decision to his rival KSI in the rematch between YouTube stars. The referee deducted two points from Paul for an illegal blow, and had he not received the point deduction he would have actually won the split decision. Now that the pair have fought twice in boxing, KSI says he has no interest in another fight with Paul.

Instead, KSI suggested to Paul in the post-fight interview after they boxed that he should make a run in MMA, and he even suggested CM Punk as a possible opponent for Paul.

Speaking to TMZ, Paul said that he is undecided about pursuing a fight in MMA and that he needs to take some time right now to recover after going six rounds with KSI.

“I mean maybe, ah, it’s hard to collect my thoughts on like the future right now, cuz uh you know, obviously the outcome was not in my favor tonight, but who knows bro,” Paul said.

Paul has been called out in the past by Bellator’s Dillon Danis and if he ever did make the transition to MMA it would obviously be a huge spectacle even though he has no professional or amateur mixed martial arts experience. Still, he’s a big-name celebrity and MMA promoters would surely love to promote his fights. He also has a wrestling background.

If CM Punk can fight in the UFC with no mixed martial arts experience, it’s not completely crazy to think that Paul could, too, especially after this boxing with KSI did huge numbers for the streaming service DAZN, which, coincidentally, also has a deal with Bellator.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/11/2019.