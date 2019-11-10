Logan Paul vs KSI 2 result and Highlights

YouTube celebrities Logan Paul and KSI took part in their highly-anticipated boxing rematch on DAZN on Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The two YouTubers previously met in August 2018 in an amateur boxing match, with the judges scoring the contest a majority draw (57-57, 57-57, 58-57 KSI) after six rounds of action. The fight was a pay-per-view success for YouTube, and DAZN picked up on the big-business rematch. The rematch was booked as a professional boxing match with no headgear, something which intrigued fans of both men.

This time around, we did have a winner. The judges scored the fight 56-55 KSI, 56-55 Paul and 57-54 KSI in favor of the winner by split decision, KSI. Check out some highlights of the fight below, courtesy of DAZN’s Twitter.

It obviously wasn’t the most technical battle between the two YouTubers as they aren’t professional boxers, but it was still a mostly fun fight that seemed to give the fans what they were looking for. Both men exchanged some heavy shots during the fight, with KSI ultimately coming out on top after six rounds of action between the two.

Here are the scorecards.

The most controversial moment in the fight came during the third round. Paul knocked down KSI with an uppercut but held him as he went down to the canvas and punched him again, resulting in the referee taking two points from Paul for the foul. Without the two-point deduction, Paul would have won the fight.

Check out a video of the controversial foul below, courtesy of DAZN.

Logan Paul scores a knockdown over KSI, but is deducted two points.#KSILoganPaul2 pic.twitter.com/KIdOMIgEKb — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) November 10, 2019

According to KSI, he is not interested in a trilogy fight against Paul at this time. However, Paul wants it, and we all know money talks, and of course, the third fight between these two could do big business for both men and for DAZN.

Would you like to see a trilogy match between KSI and Logan Paul?