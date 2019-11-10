CM Punk in MMA should be next for Logan Paul, says KSI

After winning their rematch on Saturday night in Los Angeles, YouTuber KSI says that Logan Paul should fight CM Punk next in MMA.

After fighting to a majority draw in an amateur boxing match last summer, the pair were booked for a professional boxing match rematch. KSI won the rematch this weekend on DAZN by split decision, with the judges scoring it 56-55, 55-56 and 57-54 in favor of KSI. Paul was deducted two points by the referee for an illegal shot during the contest, and would have won the decision had those points not been deducted.

After the fight, Paul and KSI were interviewed inside the ring and were asked if they would like to have a trilogy fight. Paul says he would love a trilogy fight between them, while KSI vehemently denied a third fight. KSI instead suggested Paul should fight CM Punk in MMA.

Check out the video of the post-fight interview below, courtesy of DAZN’s Twitter.

Trilogy?



KSI says he's on to the next thing. 🆕 pic.twitter.com/05hkASmr6s — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) November 10, 2019

“Yeah, yeah I’d love to fight KSI. These are the best moments of my life, man. These are the best moments of my life,” Paul said.

“Nah, nah, it’s done. It’s done fam. It is done. It is done, it is done. Done. I’m onto the next thing, yo. Hey, you could do MMA, with the wrestling and stuff. You should fight CM Punk. I think that’d be pretty fun,” KSI said.

CM Punk has fought twice in MMA, with both of his fights coming inside the UFC’s Octagon. He was submitted by Mickey Gall in his MMA debut and then lost a decision to Mike Jackson. CM Punk is still technically on the UFC roster and is still getting drug tested by USADA, but hasn’t fought since UFC 225 in June 2018. Paul has no professional MMA experience.

Although MMA purists might not want to see it, there’s no doubt a CM Punk vs. Paul fight could potentially do big numbers for whatever MMA promotion puts it on. As ridiculous as the fight might sound, don’t be shocked if this is a fight we see one day.

Would you be interested in watching Logan Paul vs. CM Punk in MMA?