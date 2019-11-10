Dillon Danis reacts to Logan Paul’s loss to KSI

Bellator star Dillon Danis has given his thoughts on the rematch between Logan Paul and KSI, which took place Saturday night in Los Angeles on DAZN.

Danis admitted this week that he was barred from attending the event due to security issues, but he still watched the fight at home and gave his thoughts on the matchup between the YouTubers Paul and KSI.

Here’s what Danis wrote on his Twitter about the Paul vs. KSI rematch.

sorry for picking on you @LoganPaul actually thought you were half decent — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 10, 2019

Paul ended up losing a split decision after having two points deducted by the referee for an illegal blow. The two points cost Paul winning the fight on points, as with the point deductions the judges scored the bout 56-55, 55-56, and 57-54 in favor of KSI. The first fight between the two ended in a majority draw last summer. Danis has been trolling Paul on social media ever since.

At this point, it’s possible DAZN could run back a third fight between the two YouTube celebrities. KSI said he doesn’t want to fight Paul again, but Paul says he’s open to the trilogy match. We all know money talks, and if DAZN believes they can milk the third fight out of these two, there’s a chance they could book it after the first two fights did very well financially.

In the meantime, look for Danis to continue to troll Paul on his social media. Danis is always at the center of attention on social media and always calls out the biggest names in the sporting world. Look for him to continue to call out Paul, and at this point, it shouldn’t shock anyone if these two eventually meet inside the cage or the ring down the road.

