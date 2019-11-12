Logan Paul says he would ‘destroy’ CM Punk in MMA fight, open to boxing ‘f**king p**sy’ Dillon Danis

YouTuber Logan Paul says he would “destroy” former WWE superstar CM Punk in an MMA fight and also says he wants to box Bellator star Dillon Danis, who he called a “f*cking p*ssy.”

Days after his split decision loss to KSI in his professional boxing debut, TMZ Sports caught up with Paul and asked him what he thinks about fighting CM Punk. Here’s what Paul said about a possible fight against CM Punk.

“I am (open to fighting CM Punk). I think I would destroy CM Punk if I’m being honest. I don’t know if anyone would disagree with that. He lost all (his UFC fights). I know I can take him,” Paul said.

The YouTuber said that if it’s not CM Punk, he is open to fighting anyone on his skill level in either the UFC or in Bellator. At this point, his goal is to compete in MMA.

“This isn’t about CM Punk anymore. I would want to fight an MMA fight. I would want to fight in the UFC or Bellator. Why CM Punk? Anyone, just a worthy adversary. It can’t be a world-class fighter,” Paul said.

Paul was also asked about Danis, who continues to chirp him on Twitter. Paul put Danis on blast and challenged him a boxing match.

“To be honest with you I’d fight Dillon any day. Dillon, you’re a f*cking pussy. You’re a lot of talk and no one in the MMA community likes you. You got a few Twitter followers who are on your d*ck and that’s it. I can assure you if you came over to the YouTube space we’d f*ck you up, specifically me,” Paul said.

Paul said he wouldn’t want to fight Danis in MMA due to Danis’ Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, but he wants to box him instead. However, he isn’t sure the fight will sell.

“I’d probably box the guy, his BJJ game is too good for me to try and roll with him. But boxing bro? MMA guys, we sparred a lot of them training for KSI because of the wild punches. I would love to box Dillon Danis. But do the fans want to see me box Dillon? Does Dillon put people in seats? Who the f*ck is Dillon Danis? He’s Conor McGregor’s friend and he’s a punk-ass kid who chirps on Twitter. He’s got fat thumbs,” Paul said.

Are you interested in watching Logan Paul fight CM Punk in MMA and/or Dillon Danis in a boxing match? What are your thoughts on all of the buzz about YouTube stars in the combat sports bubble?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/12/2019.