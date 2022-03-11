Kevin Lee rips NSAC over “ridiculous” suspension for Adderall, believes it played a role in his UFC release

Kevin Lee doesn’t understand why the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended him for using Adderall.

Lee did not apply for an exemption to use the drug, which he regrets, but he believes it shouldn’t even be prohibited. It is a drug that is prescribed by doctors and something he needs for his ADHD. Along with getting suspended, he had to pay a fine which he says is ridiculous.

“It was ridiculous, it still is. The suspension is up at the end of this month and I have to pay the ridiculous fine and go in front of them and all that ridiculous s**t,” Lee said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I feel like that was also a part, not that it was part of the release, but they (UFC) didn’t like me talking up and speaking up about having ADHD and dealing with those issues, that was something they wanted to keep under wraps, which the UFC is known to do. The whole thing was a headache from that start.”

Although it isn’t for sure known if that played a role in his release from the UFC, Kevin Lee knows being managed by CAA who also reps Francis Ngannou was a key reason.

“That was the number one factor, I don’t even think that is a secret at this point. It was a way to send him and my management a message to say, okay we will do this to your guy, we can do the same s**t to you even if you are the champion,” Lee said. “They were trying to get the contract done before the fight. I will forever be tied into that Ngannou situation at this point, but I still stand by him in making the most amount of money possible.”

Even though Lee did get released, he quickly signed with Eagle FC which he is excited about. He’s set to headline Eagle FC 46 this evening in Miami against Diego Sanchez.

What do you make of Kevin Lee’s comments on his NSAC suspension for Adderall?