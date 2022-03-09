Kevin Lee reveals his plans for Diego Sanchez at Eagle FC 46: “I’m going to break his body where he can’t take it anymore”

Kevin Lee expects to beat Diego Sanchez badly on Friday night in the main event of Eagle FC 46.

After Lee was released by the UFC, he was quick to sign with Eagle FC and after his press conference, he told BJPENN.com he was told it’s likely Sanchez would be his first opponent. That ended up being the case which he is excited about.

“I was happy that they were working with me in choosing the opponent and it got done kinda quick,” Lee said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It got done in a week, two weeks, it showed me they took it seriously and my requests and my career as this is the perfect catapult into a bigger fight.”

With Lee now fighting Sanchez at 165lbs, he’s excited about the opportunity. He knows Sanchez is a well-respected veteran that most MMA fans know about, so he’s eager to be able to share the cage with him as he knows a dominant win does a lot for his career.

“This fight does a lot, everybody knows him, he’s well respected, you know what to expect from him, and at this point in my career, everyone knows me,” Lee explained. “You know I’m going to fight hard and Diego will answer some questions people, including myself, have about me. When I go out there and smash him then it’s not only going to build up my career but it will build up this organization.”

Entering the contest, Kevin Lee is expecting a better version of Diego Sanchez now that the ‘Nightmare’ has rid himself of former coach Joshua Fabia. However, even with that, ‘The Motown Phenom’ believes he is better everywhere and that will show on Friday.

With Lee believing he is better everywhere, he’s confident he will beat up Sanchez badly and eventually find the finish.

“When you talk about striking, wrestling, technique, I feel like I’m going to outshine him, speed, strength, athleticism, youth,” Lee said. “There is a lot in my favor but it’s still a dangerous fight I need to train twice as hard because sometimes it’s hard to beat these guys that you know you are supposed to beat. I feel like I’m the most dangerous guy outside the UFC at this point, there is no one in the world that can touch me so I need to stay on point and beat the guys I’m supposed to beat…

“I’m going to hurt Diego bad,” Lee continued. “He’s tough but I’m going to break his body where he can’t take it anymore. He’s going to be in a world of hurt.”

If Lee does what he plans, he believes this win will lead to a super lightweight title shot. The plan for Lee is to end the year with Khabib Nurmagomedov wrapping the belt around his waist, but in order for that to happen, he needs to beat Sanchez on Friday.

“I don’t know, we will have to see. They want to do the title by the end of the year but we will see what happens. The goal is world championships, wrap that belt around my waist,” Lee concluded.

