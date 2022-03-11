Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor joust online after ‘Triple C’ critiques the Irishman’s striking

Susan Cox
Conor McGregor, UFC
Conor McGregor

In response to ‘Triple C’ critiquing Conor McGregors’ striking abilities the two fighters have taken to Twitter to hash it out.

It was McGregor who released training footage on Instagram showing his progress to date and stating:

“Day 3 back boxing without issue!”🙏”
Soon this injury will be a distant memory on my Martial Arts journey.
No one has a road without bumps – but winning is about a positive attitude and determination and hard work
I am back and only getting better.”

It was Henry Cejudo who then commented after The Irishmans’ post saying:

“Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the ‘The Goat’.”

Apparently Conor McGregor isn’t fond of Henry giving him advice ….

Conor McGregor in response tweeted:

“Shut up You Little f*art”

To which Henry replied:

“I don’t mind being a fart. Farts have Gas. You always run out.”

Henry continued to tweet:

“Is the same reason why I would stop you. What do you say I make my comeback at 155?”

So there you have it, Henry challenging McGregor after McGregor told him to shut up. And the tweets are sure to continue…..

The Irishman is targeting a summer return to the Octagon. Its still to be determined who he’ll fight next, perhaps Islam Makhachev (21-1 MMA), Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA) or Rafael dos Anjos (31-13 MMA). However both Jake Paul and Chael Sonnen have suggested that the perfect fight would be Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA).

Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) is talking about coming out of retirement and wanting to fight  Max Holloway. Or perhaps Henry now has his sights on Conor McGregor?

Are you looking forward to seeing Conor McGregor back in the Octagon? Would you like to see Henry Cejudo come out of retirement and if so, who would you like his opponent to be? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

