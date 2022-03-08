Just Scrap Radio Ep. 70 with Kevin Lee, Diego Sanchez, Terrance McKinney, and Damon Jackson

The 70th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 50 and Eagle FC 46.

We’re first joined by Kevin Lee (2:28). Next, Diego Sanchez (21:10) comes on. UFC lightweight, Terrance McKinney (46:00) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC featherweight, Damon Jackson (57:13).

Kevin Lee opens up the show to preview his Eagle FC 46 main event fight against Diego Sanchez at 165lbs. Kevin talks about signing with Eagle, training at Sanford, and his corner being Henri Hooft, Firas Zahabi, and Dewey Cooper. “The Motown Phenom” also touches on his UFC run, why Ngannou’s contract played a role in him getting released, and fighter pay.

Diego Sanchez joins the program for the first time to talk about his Eagle FC 46 main event against Kevin Lee. Diego talks about why he decided to sign with Eagle after nearly inking a deal with BKFC. The MMA legend also talks about what a does for him for his career and why he’s still fighting for his legacy. Diego also touches on his UFC exit and fighter pay.

Terrance McKinney comes back on the show to preview his short-notice UFC Vegas 50 fight against Drew Dober. McKinney talks about how the fight came together and him staying in shape hoping a short-notice opportunity came up. He also talks about his goals for the year and how a win over Dober can fast-track those goals.

Damon Jackson closes out the program to talk about his UFC Vegas 50 fight against Kamuela Kirk. Damon talks about his last win over Charles Rosa and whether or not he’s surprised he is fighting Kirk and why he wasn’t on the Houston card given he lives in Texas.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

