Michael Chandler says Islam Makhachev still has work to do before staking claim to a title shot: “Beating Bobby Green doesn’t get you a title shot”

In speaking on the YouTube podcast ‘The Schmo and The Pro’, Michael Chandler weighed in on Islam Makhachev getting a title shot in the UFC.

Michael Chandler (22-7 MMA) last fought back in November 2021 at UFC 268 where he suffered defeat at the hands of Justin Gaethje (23-3 MMA). ‘Iron’ is now scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson (26-6 MMA) in a much anticipated bout at UFC 274 on May 7, 2022, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

When asked if Islam is deserving of a title shot, Chandler had this to say:

“It’s a tough one man. People talk about win streaks, obviously the man is on a win streak. He’s looking extremely dominant.

We have a common opponent, he beat Dan Hooker in the first round just like I did. So that was the first time that he really stepped into the lightweight division inside the top 10 and staked his claim as one of the guys who will be completing for the title in the future.

Continuing Michael Chandler said:

However, beating Bobby Green shouldn’t get you a title shot.

His win streak has consisted of everybody outside of the top 10 aside from Dan Hooker. So I do think him and Beneil Dariush need to fight. I think it’s a great match-up, their strong suits compliment each other very well, they’re both grapplers.

I think the UFC is the best promotion on the planet, they know what they’re doing, they know how to put together great fights. I think Islam needs to continue to cut his teeth inside the top of the lightweight division.”

So there you have it, Michael Chandler while praising the UFC is also letting it be known that Islam Makhachev, while he may compete for the title in the future, needs to get more wins inside the top 10.

Beneil Dariush (21-4 MMA) was supposed to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49 this past February, but due to a leg injury had to bow out. Bobby Green (29-13 MMA) stepped into the match as a last minute replacement but was easily defeated by Makhachev.

Would you like to see Makhachev fight Dariush next? Do you think Islam should skip the line and be given a title shot?