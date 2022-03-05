Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno leaves longtime gym ahead of Deiveson Figueiredo quadrilogy

Brandon Moreno has made a change ahead of his possible return to the octagon. The former UFC flyweight champion has decided to leave his longtime gym.

Brandon Moreno has been out of the cage since UFC 270. He lost his trilogy bout with Deveison Figueiredo via a very close unanimous decision. The fight was so close, that many believed that the UFC should book a very rare fourth fight between the two flyweights.

Dana White later revealed that a fight between the two makes sense, and that’s likely what they will do. However, it seems that Brandon Moreno is going to take a page out of his rival’s book. The Brazilian notably changed camps ahead of his trilogy bout at UFC 270.

Now, it seems the Mexican is going to do the same thing. MMAJunkie was the first to break the news and reported that Brandon Moreno is going to leave the Entram Gym in Mexico. The former UFC flyweight champion had trained out of the gym since he was a teenager.

As of now, it’s yet to be confirmed where Brandon Moreno will decide to train next. However, it was also reported that the Mexican will move to Kansas City to train with James Krause and Glory MMA.

He previously has been training with the Missouri located team for his past few fights. However, he’s been splitting time between both Kansas City and Mexico, and has not been fully with either team. It seems that the former champ has decided to spend his time in KC full-time ahead of a possible quadrilogy bout against Deivesion Figueiredo.

