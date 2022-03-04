Jorge Masvidal signs new deal ahead of UFC 272 making him one of the “top 3 highest paid in UFC”

Jorge Masvidal has inked a new UFC deal that sees him in the top-three highest-paid fighters in the promotion.

Masvidal is set to headline UFC 272 against his former roommate and training partner in Colby Covington. The two have gone on to hate one another and it’s one of the rare non-title, non-McGregor pay-per-view main events which shows the star power of the two. Now, ahead of the fight, “Gamebred” announced he has a signed new deal with the promotion.

Thank you Hunter Cambell and @danawhite and my team @malkikawa @Abraham_kawa and @FirstRoundMgmt for making sure my kids will never go hungry again #blessed pic.twitter.com/C2yk5l5pru — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 3, 2022

“Thank you Hunter Campbell and @danawhite and my team @malkikawa @Abraham_kawa and @FirstRoundMgmt for making sure my kids will never go hungry again,” Masvidal wrote on social media.

After Masvidal posted on social media showing that he was signing a new deal, his manager commented on it to provide some more detail on his pay.

New fight contract that makes jorge top 3 highest paid in ufc. Good work team! Thank you @ufc and hunter Campbell specifically for working on this contract with us. #ppvmonster #baseguarantees #top3 https://t.co/HAbu0jWsOA — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 3, 2022

“New fight contract that makes jorge top 3 highest paid in ufc. Good work team! Thank you @ufc nd hunter Campbell specifically for working on this contract with us. #ppvmonster #baseguarantees #top3,” Malki Kawa added.

Based on Masvidal and Kawa’s tweet, “Gamebred” no doubt got a deal they are happy with. With him being top-three, the only two fighters making more than him are Israel Adesanya and Conor McGregor, which Paradigm announced Adesanya was the second-highest earner in their press release. Along with that, it appears Masvidal is getting a flat rate for this fight and all his fights and could be getting PPV points as well.

Jorge Masvidal is no doubt a massive star but he is coming off back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman for the belt. If he loses to Colby Covington on Saturday that will no doubt hurt his star power even more, but even if he loses, “Gamebred” is always must-see TV and his fights are always entertaining.

