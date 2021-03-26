Jorge Masvidal makes surprise virtual appearance at Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren press conference

Jorge Masvidal made a surprise virtual appearance at Friday night’s Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pre-fight press conference.

Paul, a YouTube star turned boxer, and Askren, an MMA veteran, are slated to meet in an eight-round pro boxing match on April 17.

On Friday, the two stars took center stage for their first pre-fight press conference. The presser was fairly routine until Paul gave Masvidal a call.

Jake Paul Facetimed Jorge Masvidal. pic.twitter.com/CM7WZE6FGM — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) March 26, 2021

“He’s still alive?” Masvidal could be heard saying as Paul held his phone up to the microphone.

Masvidal, of course, was the first man to beat Askren in MMA, knocking the wrestling specialist out with a flying knee in 2019. More recently, he’s been helping Paul prepare for his upcoming fight with Askren.

While Paul had plenty of trash talk for Askren at Friday’s press conference, he also reiterated that he intends to have a real career in the Sweet Science.

“I’m definitely a boxing lifer,” Paul said. “I’m addicted to this sport, and I will become the biggest in boxing. Simple as that.

“I have a ton of power,” Paul added. “I didn’t really get to use it against Nate [Robinson]. I only landed eight punches, and he was knocked down three times if that gives you any indication.

“This is the start of a burgeoning amazing career.”

Jake Paul is 2-0 as a professional boxer, having picked up wins in a pair of celebrity boxing matches. The first of those wins came against YouTube personality Ali Eson Gib. The second occurred in November, when she shut the lights out on former NBA star Nate Robinson. While Paul is currently dedicated to his boxing career, he earned his celebrity on YouTube, where he has more than 20 million subscribers.

Ben Askren, meanwhile, has never boxed professional before, but has a long and impressive combat sports record. A decorated wrestler at the collegiate and Olympic level, he is the former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight titleholder. He also went 1-2 in the UFC welterweight division, beating Robbie Lawler by submission, and losing to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia by knockout and submission respectively.

Who are you picking in the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight?