Jorge Masvidal hints at another flying knee KO as he taunts Colby Covington before press conference (Video)

Jorge Masvidal may be looking for another flying knee KO.

At UFC 239, Masvidal fought his rival in Ben Askren and landed a flying knee KO in five seconds. In the lead-up to the fight, “Gamebred” made it clear he didn’t like Askren, and in the lead-up, to this bout against Covington he has reminded “Chaos” the last person he generally didn’t like he KO’d in five seconds.

Now, to only add to that, before Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington took the stage at the press conference, Gamebred let Covington know about his knee.

If Masvidal pulls off another flying knee KO it would be massive for his star power. He would also be able to taunt Covington for the rest of their careers that he knocked him out as they don’t like one another. Gamebred has also made it clear he plans to end Chaos viciously.

“Not only am I going to break your face in a very violent way but the UFC is going to see you’re such a liability that they’re gonna kick you out, bro,” Masvidal said in a Twitter video. “Then it’s going to be back to Indian reservations where you can fight, maybe you can co-main event or some s**t like that because I don’t even think you can main event after I’m done with you, in any show. I’m gonna f**k you up, man. Keep talking that s**t though. March 5th can’t come close enough. See you soon, b****h. Never forget.”

If Jorge Masvidal is going to get the win, he would pull off the upset as he is a +260 underdog. But, there is no question, despite what the oddsmakers say, Gamebred has all the confidence in the world that he not only wins by does so in a violent fashion on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 272.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal will beat Colby Covington?