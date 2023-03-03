Jon Jones shares his thoughts on the current state of UFC fighter pay: “This may sound a little cold, but in life you get what you earn”

UFC star Jon Jones has given his updated thoughts on the current state of fighter pay in the promotion and mixed martial arts.

This weekend at UFC 285, Jon Jones will return to the Octagon to take on Ciryl Gane. In doing so, he will attempt to capture the UFC heavyweight championship for the first time.

It’s taken three years for him to get back in the cage and, largely, it’s been because of negotiations between himself and the UFC. Back in 2020, and at times since then, Jon has made it crystal clear that he’s been exceptionally frustrated with his level of pay.

Now, with Francis Ngannou leaving the UFC due to the same concerns, Jones has accepted a new deal in order to finally try and become a two-weight champ.

During a recent interview, ‘Bones’ was asked to give his thoughts on fighter pay in the present day.

“I am very happy with the UFC,” Jones said. “Obviously we have a lot to work on. There’s a lot of fighters who aren’t happy, but I’m happy… This may sound a little cold but in life, you get what you earn. You get what you earn, that’s just how it is, you know what I mean? And I feel like I’ve committed my whole life to this sport. Finally, I feel like I’m getting what I’ve earned. And I just want to encourage the younger fighters, the guys who aren’t happy right now, to just keep working, keep grinding, take it day by day… Eventually, you can’t be denied.”

Jones changes his tune

Perhaps Jones is right about fighter pay. Then again, some would argue it completely goes against what he’s said in the past. In the words of Dana White – we’ll just have to wait and see how this plays out.

