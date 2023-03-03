Charles Oliveira taunts Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s latest tweet and delete session

Charles Oliveira has mocked Conor McGregor after his latest ‘tweet and delete’ session on social media.

For the longest time now, fans have been discussing the possibility of a Charles Oliveira vs Conor McGregor fight. When Oliveira was champion, ‘Do Bronx’ made it known that he would’ve preferred to have faced Conor instead of Islam Makhachev.

Alas, it doesn’t seem like that contest will happen anytime soon. Despite that, though, both men have still insisted on going back and forth with one another in some form.

Oliveira recently gave the following answer when asked about McGregor’s return fight against Michael Chandler.

“I don’t think he’s going to win,” Charles Oliveira said. “I mean, he’s a guy that sells. He’s great to promote, and people love his fights, but I don’t think he’s going to win. So [I don’t have to deal with it].”

He continued, “Yeah, I believe Chandler is an explosive fighter. McGregor hasn’t fought in a long time, so I believe Chandler is going to win.”

Conor, in a string of since-deleted tweets, hit back at the Brazilian.

“Charles Oliveira shut your pie hole. 2-0 [against Brazilian fighters]. Actually 3-0 because Rda s*** a brick.”

Oliveira, however, appears to have gotten the last laugh.

Conor McGregor didn't take kindly to Charles Oliveira's recent comments 😬 pic.twitter.com/vqsM5kThm9 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 2, 2023

Can't keep a simple tweet (you deleted Conor). Chandler will mop youhttps://t.co/btjTMYiMAe pic.twitter.com/nsAlrd3hl2 — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) March 2, 2023

“Can’t keep a simple tweet (you deleted Conor). Chandler will mop you”

The Oliveira/McGregor war continues

Purely from an entertainment standpoint, this is a rivalry we hope will continue to flourish. Regardless of whether or not Conor wins or loses against Chandler, he could easily collide with Oliveira if he is unable to get past Beneil Dariush.

Buckle up, because the UFC’s lightweight division is as intriguing as ever.

Would you be excited to see Charles Oliveira take on Conor McGregor? If it happens, who do you believe would win? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!