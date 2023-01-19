UFC 285: ‘Gane vs. Jones’ Fight Card and Rumors

It’s time to take a look at the latest fight card ahead of the blockbuster UFC 285 pay-per-view that’ll go down on March 4.
As tends to be the case in the first quarter of every year, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to host a blockbuster PPV event in Las Vegas. The main event, as we know, will see the return of Jon Jones.
He will go head to head with Ciryl Gane with the winner capturing the UFC heavyweight title. In addition to that, as per reports, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will both be back to defend their gold.
Based on reports and announcements from the promotion, here is the list of either confirmed or heavily rumoured bouts for UFC 285.
The UFC just issued a release for UFC 285, confirming the following bouts for March 4:
Gane vs. Jones
Araujo vs. Ribas
Nickal vs. Pickett
Neal vs. Shavkat
Brunson vs. du Plessis
Garbrandt vs. Arce
Marquez vs. Barriault
Kirk vs. Ribovics
Blackshear vs. F. Basharat
Penne vs. Ricci
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 18, 2023
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso added to UFC 285 in March 🔥 #UFC285 #MMA https://t.co/23tKCJ13mD
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) January 18, 2023
Amanda Nunes expected to return at UFC 285 on March 4 🔥 #UFC285 #MMAhttps://t.co/DEl5XhOQia
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) January 18, 2023
UFC 285 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (March 4)
Heavyweight title – Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane
Women’s Bantamweight title – Amanda Nunes [c] vs. Irene Aldana
Women’s Flyweight title – Valentina Shevchenko [c] vs. Alexa Grasso
Women’s Flyweight – Viviane Araújo vs. Amanda Ribas
Middleweight – Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett
Welterweight – Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Middleweight – Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis
Bantamweight – Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce
Middleweight – Julian Marquez vs. Marc-André Barriault
Lightweight – Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics
Bantamweight – Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat
Women’s Strawweight – Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
Whether you like the UFC’s product or you don’t, there’s no denying that this card is looking pretty stacked. There’s a really nice blend between established talent and rising prospects, from Jon Jones to Bo Nickal and beyond.
UFC 285 is fast approaching, and it has the potential to be an absolute barnburner.
Which fight are you most looking forward to on the UFC 285 card? Do you expect to see the company add any more contests between now and March 4? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments, BJPENN Nation!