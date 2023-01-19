UFC 285: ‘Gane vs. Jones’ Fight Card and Rumors

It’s time to take a look at the latest fight card ahead of the blockbuster UFC 285 pay-per-view that’ll go down on March 4.

As tends to be the case in the first quarter of every year, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to host a blockbuster PPV event in Las Vegas. The main event, as we know, will see the return of Jon Jones.

He will go head to head with Ciryl Gane with the winner capturing the UFC heavyweight title. In addition to that, as per reports, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will both be back to defend their gold.

Based on reports and announcements from the promotion, here is the list of either confirmed or heavily rumoured bouts for UFC 285.

The UFC just issued a release for UFC 285, confirming the following bouts for March 4: Gane vs. Jones

Araujo vs. Ribas

Nickal vs. Pickett

Neal vs. Shavkat

Brunson vs. du Plessis

Garbrandt vs. Arce

Marquez vs. Barriault

Kirk vs. Ribovics

Blackshear vs. F. Basharat

UFC 285 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (March 4)

Heavyweight title – Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Women’s Bantamweight title – Amanda Nunes [c] vs. Irene Aldana

Women’s Flyweight title – Valentina Shevchenko [c] vs. Alexa Grasso

Women’s Flyweight – Viviane Araújo vs. Amanda Ribas

Middleweight – Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Welterweight – Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Middleweight – Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis

Bantamweight – Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce

Middleweight – Julian Marquez vs. Marc-André Barriault

Lightweight – Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

Bantamweight – Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Women’s Strawweight – Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Whether you like the UFC’s product or you don’t, there’s no denying that this card is looking pretty stacked. There’s a really nice blend between established talent and rising prospects, from Jon Jones to Bo Nickal and beyond.

UFC 285 is fast approaching, and it has the potential to be an absolute barnburner.

