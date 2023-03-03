UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane weigh-in results

Earlier today, the 28 fighters set to compete at UFC 285 hit the scales.

The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas, and the ceremonial weigh-ins will follow at 4 p.m. ET at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The close-by T-Mobile Arena hosts Saturday’s show.

Among those to hit the scales was former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who returns after a prolonged period of inactivity to face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. As the co-headliner, Valentina Shevchenko aims to further her dominance in the women’s flyweight division when met with challenger Alexa Grasso.

The card also features former champions, former contenders, and young up-and-coming talent with championship aspirations. Names such as Geoff Neal, Bo Nickal, Cody Garbrandt, Derek Brunson, Amanda Ribas and Ian Garry are all among the action.

UFC 285 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena.

See the full UFC 285 weigh-in results below:

UFC 285 weigh-in results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones (248) vs. Ciryl Gane (247.5)

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (124.5)

Geoff Neal (175)* vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)

Bo Nickal (185.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Trevin Jones (135)

Derek Brunson (185.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Amanda Ribas (126)

Julian Marquez (186) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Ian Machado Garry (171) vs. Song Kenan (171)

Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Leomana Martinez (137)*

Jessica Penne (116) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115.5)

Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Farid Basharat (136)

Esteban Ribovics (156) vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.5)

* Leomana Martinez misses the bantamweight limit and will be fined a percentage of his purse.

* Geoff Neal missed the welterweight limit and will be fined a percentage of his purse.

