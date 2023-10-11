Jon Jones says he feels “strong like a lion” despite having been thrown some “wild distractions” by the enemy ahead of UFC 295

By Susan Cox - October 11, 2023

Jon Jones is saying he feels ‘strong like a lion’ despite having been thrown some ‘wild distractions’ by the enemy ahead of UFC 295.

Jon Jones

UFC 295 will take place on Saturday, November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Headlining the event is a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) and Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA).

‘Bones’, 36, will be defending the title he earned after defeating Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA) by submission in March of this year at UFC 285.

Helping the champion with training for his upcoming bout has been jiu-jitsu black belt and a multiple-time grappling world champion, Gordon Ryan.

Miocic, 41, is looking to dethrone the champion after his KO loss to Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) in March of 2021 at UFC 260.

While it’s been over two years since Miocic entered the Octagon, should he defeat Jones at UFC 295, he would claim the heavyweight title for the third time in his career.

Jon Jones took to ‘X‘ with the following commentary regarding his belief in God and his mindset coming into the fight with Stipe Miocic:

“I’m grateful to have the wisdom to always turn to God. To place my concerns in his hands. Jesus is amazing.”

“No one ever promised that life would be easy, hard situations are guaranteed to happen to us all. Want to encourage everyone to always fight through, you’re worth it. Head high and keep placing 1 foot in front of the other.”

“Feel like the enemy has thrown some wild distractions at me this camp, I continued to work, continued to stay faithful. Today I’m feeling strong like a lion. God’s strength is undisputed.”

Jon Jones is the betting favorite going into the fight with Miocic.

Are you looking forward to Jones vs. Miocic? Who do you think will come out the victor?

Share you thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

