Islam Makhachev reacts to Alexander Volkanovski replacing Charles Oliveira at UFC 294

By Susan Cox - October 11, 2023

Islam Makhachev is reacting to Alexander Volkanovski replacing Charles Oliveira at UFC 294.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284, UFC

UFC 294 takes place on Saturday October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

It was to have been Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) vs. Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) headlining the event in a lightweight title bout.

News came just yesterday that Oliveira was forced out and is being replaced by Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA).

Taking to social media, Oliveira explained that he had suffered a cut above his eyebrow in his final practice in Brazil which was too ‘deep’ to risk not being at 100 percent on fight night at UFC 294.

On Instagram, Oliveira wrote:

“Some of you already know that I’m out of the upcoming UFC Abu Dhabi card. In my final training in Brazil before traveling, I clashed heads in training and suffered a deep cut that needed eight or nine stitches, something like that, I don’t know for sure. It’s a cut too deep to be able to fight, to recover in such a short time and be able to put on a great fight.”

Volkanovski, the current featherweight champion, has stepped in and will replace ‘do Bronx’ on October 21st.

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski met earlier this year at UFC 284 where it was ‘The Great’ being defeated by unanimous decision.

Aaron Bronsteter posted to ‘X’ Islam’s commentary (with video) at Volkanovski replacing Oliveira:

“I am happy, because after the last fight we had many questions, but all answers are going to be in Abu Dhabi.”

In the video, Makhachev explained:

“Today I woke up for morning prayer. My manager sends me a message saying my opponent pulled out. I responded ‘find someone’, doesn’t matter who its going to be, I want to fight in Abu Dhabi. The last 3 months of training so hard, I want to beat someone.”

When asked who it might be, Islam Makhachev replied:

“When they say it’s going to be Volkanovski, it’s not big surprise for me, he’ll take fights in 10 days notice, he’ll come, he just wants to make money – that’s it.”

Concluding, Makhachev said:

“Hard to pick someone with 10 days notice. I don’t want to fight someone out of the rankings. Just find someone. I’m best in the world.”

“I’m happy it’s Volkanovski. After the last fight, we have questions, but all answers is going to be in Abu Dhabi.”

Are you excited to see Makhachev vs. Volkanovski II? Who will you be betting on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Islam Makhachev UFC UFC 294

Related

Jon Jones

Jon Jones says he feels “strong like a lion” despite having been thrown some “wild distractions” by the enemy ahead of UFC 295

Susan Cox - October 11, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Alexandre Pantoja
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley responds after Alexandre Pantoja claims he “doesn’t want to show the world” their sparring footage

Harry Kettle - October 11, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has responded to Alexandre Pantoja’s suggestion that he doesn’t want to show people their past sparring footage.

Charles Oliveira
Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz takes aim at Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier following news of UFC 294 main event shakeup

Harry Kettle - October 11, 2023

Former UFC star Nate Diaz has taken aim at Charles Oliveira, as well as Dustin Poirier, after he was pulled from UFC 294.

Paulo Costa
Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White says the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa fight is now in jeopardy for UFC 294

Harry Kettle - October 11, 2023

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the Khamzat Chimaev vs Paulo Costa fight is now in jeopardy for UFC 294.

Charles Oliveira
Dana White

Dana White explains why Charles Oliveira is out of UFC 294 and how the new main event came together

Harry Kettle - October 11, 2023

UFC president Dana White has explained why Charles Oliveira is now out of the UFC 294 main event.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284

Islam Makhachev set to rematch Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 with Charles Oliveira out

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor addresses his long layoff: “There was political shadiness going on in the background”

Zain Bando - October 10, 2023

Conor McGregor, former UFC double-champion, makes very few public media appearances when he’s inactive. But when he does, it garners buzz and intrigue like any other major sporting figure.

Curtis Blaydes
UFC

Curtis Blaydes releases statement after having to pull out of UFC Sao Paulo main event

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023

Curtis Blaydes has opened up on his decision to withdraw from the UFC Sao Paulo main event against Jailton Almeida.

Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Logan Paul issues lengthy response to Brendan Schaub after being accused of breaking the first rule of fight club

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023

Logan Paul has fired back at Brendan Schaub.

Dan Hooker
Mateusz Gamrot

Dan Hooker explains why he wants to fight Mateusz Gamrot his next time out

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023

Dan Hooker is hoping to return to the Octagon against Mateusz Gamrot his next time out.