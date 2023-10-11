Islam Makhachev reacts to Alexander Volkanovski replacing Charles Oliveira at UFC 294

Islam Makhachev is reacting to Alexander Volkanovski replacing Charles Oliveira at UFC 294.

UFC 294 takes place on Saturday October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

It was to have been Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) vs. Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) headlining the event in a lightweight title bout.

News came just yesterday that Oliveira was forced out and is being replaced by Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA).

Taking to social media, Oliveira explained that he had suffered a cut above his eyebrow in his final practice in Brazil which was too ‘deep’ to risk not being at 100 percent on fight night at UFC 294.

On Instagram, Oliveira wrote:

“Some of you already know that I’m out of the upcoming UFC Abu Dhabi card. In my final training in Brazil before traveling, I clashed heads in training and suffered a deep cut that needed eight or nine stitches, something like that, I don’t know for sure. It’s a cut too deep to be able to fight, to recover in such a short time and be able to put on a great fight.”

Volkanovski, the current featherweight champion, has stepped in and will replace ‘do Bronx’ on October 21st.

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski met earlier this year at UFC 284 where it was ‘The Great’ being defeated by unanimous decision.

Aaron Bronsteter posted to ‘X’ Islam’s commentary (with video) at Volkanovski replacing Oliveira:

Islam Makhachev reacts to Alexander Volkanovski replacing Charles Oliveira: "I am happy, because after the last fight we had many questions, but all answers are going to be in Abu Dhabi." pic.twitter.com/ooNMYDqXJO — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 11, 2023

“I am happy, because after the last fight we had many questions, but all answers are going to be in Abu Dhabi.”

In the video, Makhachev explained:

“Today I woke up for morning prayer. My manager sends me a message saying my opponent pulled out. I responded ‘find someone’, doesn’t matter who its going to be, I want to fight in Abu Dhabi. The last 3 months of training so hard, I want to beat someone.”

When asked who it might be, Islam Makhachev replied:

“When they say it’s going to be Volkanovski, it’s not big surprise for me, he’ll take fights in 10 days notice, he’ll come, he just wants to make money – that’s it.”

Concluding, Makhachev said:

“Hard to pick someone with 10 days notice. I don’t want to fight someone out of the rankings. Just find someone. I’m best in the world.”

“I’m happy it’s Volkanovski. After the last fight, we have questions, but all answers is going to be in Abu Dhabi.”

Are you excited to see Makhachev vs. Volkanovski II? Who will you be betting on for the win?

