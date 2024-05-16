Islam Makhachev welcomes Conor McGregor super fight after upcoming UFC 302 return: “August or September”

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev might be on the verge of a ‘red panty night’ against Conor McGregor after his June 1 title defense.

Makhachev will defend the UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 in Newark. He returns after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski with a head kick in his most recent title defense in October.

McGregor, meanwhile, will return at UFC 303 just weeks later against Michael Chandler. He hasn’t fought since shattering his leg against Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.

McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev’s longtime friend and mentor, had one of the most heated rivalries in UFC history. Nurmagomedov silenced McGregor’s pre-fight jabs by submitting him at UFC 229.

Makhachev is now carrying the throne of Dagestan, and he’s open to facing McGregor if both of them win their upcoming fights.