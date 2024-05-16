Brendan Schaub responds to Ronda Rousey’s comments about their relationship: “Why bring it up 14 years later?”

By Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2024

Brendan Schaub has responded to former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey and Brendan Schaub

As some fans have likely seen, ‘Rowdy’ has been busy doing a press tour for her recently released memoir. Titled ‘Our Fight’, it serves as a sequel to Ronda Rousey’s first book released in 2015. This second memoir follows the second half of her MMA career, as well as her transition to the world of professional wrestling.

Earlier this week, excerpts of the book about her former boyfriend Brendan Schaub made waves. ‘Big Brown’ dated Ronda Rousey in 2014, breaking up the same year. In her new memoir, the former champion took aim at Schaub for playing “mind games” during their relationship. She also discussed the joy she felt at watching her future husband Travis Browne defeat the podcaster in their 2014 bout.

Speaking on a recent edition of his ‘The Fighter and The Kid’ Podcast, Brendan Schaub responded to Ronda Rousey. There, the former UFC heavyweight contender questioned why exactly she was bringing up their relationship a decade after it ended. Furthermore, Schaub seemed to believe that the real issues at that time period were connected to her camp.

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub responds to comments from Ronda Rousey

However, beyond that, Brendan Schaub doesn’t have any issues with his former girlfriend. On the podcast, ‘Big Brown’ stated that he was happy that Ronda Rousey found a partner, and he did as well. While he still likes her as a friend, they just clearly weren’t compatible with one another.

“But, why bring it up 14 years later? I mean, she has kids and it obviously worked out [for her] and like, it’s just life.” Brendan Schaub stated, responding to Ronda Rousey. “We weren’t a match. So when she says ‘mind games’, no, it’s not mind games. The mind games came up from, in all honesty, her camp. Like that was the trouble that she had and that’s a whole other issue that she can address. I have nothing to do with that.”

He continued, “I didn’t train at her camp, I don’t know the coach, I have nothing to do with that. I guess when she says mind games, that would mean [we] weren’t a match. So yeah, and you were around during that time and you knew this. I’d be like ‘Dude, I don’t know what to do. I love the girl as a friend but when it came to that dude it’s just not’, she’s not my person. I found my person.”

What do you make of these comments from Brendan Schaub? Do you have any interest in reading Ronda Rousey’s new book?

Brendan Schaub Ronda Rousey UFC

