Joshua Pacio ready for rematch against Jarred Brooks after ONE Fight Night 15 win

Joshua Pacio is riding a wave of momentum following his recent victory over Mansur Malachiev.

Both men squared off against each other at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video last Friday, October 6. In front of a capacity crowd at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Pacio prevailed by unanimous decision.

While the win solidified his position as the #1 contender in the strawweight division, it also reignited the talk of a potential rematch with Jarred Brooks.

Their first encounter in December 2022 saw Brooks pick up a unanimous decision victory. This paved the way for “The Monkey God” to dethrone Pacio as the ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion.

Following his hard-fought win over Malachiev, Pacio expressed his readiness to run it back with Brooks.

“If they give me Jarred Brooks, I’ll grab it,” he said.

However, his ambitions don’t end with just Brooks. While the rematch is a tantalizing prospect, he remains open to facing other contenders at 125 pounds.

“If they give me [#2-ranked contender] Bokang [Masunyane] or someone else in the top five, I’ll still grab it,” Pacio said.