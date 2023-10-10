Jon Jones says he’s going to have ‘trouble sleeping’ after being served ‘a large hot piece of humble pie’ from Gordon Ryan.

The UFC heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, apparently had a rough time against jiu-jitsu extraordinaire Gordon Ryan on the mats.

Ryan is assisting ‘Bones’ in sharpening his ground game ahead of the upcoming super fight. The two have trained together before and Ryan is now a key member of Jones’s camp in preparation for the Miocic bout.

Jones expressed his admiration for Ryan on ‘Instagram’ saying:

“Great having King Ryan back in Albuquerque. Brother always comes with the best vibes and knowledge. Ladies and gentlemen do not count out a first-round submission.”

The 28-year-old Ryan is a submission grappler and first-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt.

Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) is preparing for his heavyweight title fight against Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) on Saturday, November 11th at UFC 295, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Jones, 36, most recently defeated Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA) with a guillotine choke in March of this year at UFC 285 and in the process won the UFC heavyweight belt.

Miocic, 41, has not fought since March of 2021 when he was defeated by KO courtesy of Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) at UFC 260.

Taking to ‘X‘ Bones shared his experience with Gordon Ryan on the mats saying:

My boy, Gordon Ryan served me up a large hot piece of humble pie tonight. It was exactly what I was looking for, at the same time my emotions are all messed up. Going to have a hard time sleeping tonight.. expect singing videos at 2 AM 😩 — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 6, 2023

