Islam Makhachev admits that Khabib Nurmagomedov “misses fighting” after abrupt end to UFC run

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lust for improvement in MMA hasn’t faltered, according to Islam Makhachev.

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA after a successful UFC lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje in 2020. He cited a promise to his mother as the significant reason for his retirement, after his father Abdulmanap tragically passed away.

Since retiring, Nurmagomedov has been linked to several potential comeback fights, but the undefeated legend hasn’t budged. A super fight with Georges St-Pierre was discussed by the UFC brass in 2021, but Nurmagomedov remained certain in his retirement.

Nurmagomedov hasn’t fully left MMA outside of the cage. After hanging up the gloves, he remains a significant influence as a coach to Makhachev and his cousins, Umar and Usman.

However, according to Makhachev, Nurmagomedov still trains like he did during his UFC Hall of Fame career.