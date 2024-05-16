Islam Makhachev admits that Khabib Nurmagomedov “misses fighting” after abrupt end to UFC run

By Curtis Calhoun - May 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lust for improvement in MMA hasn’t faltered, according to Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA after a successful UFC lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje in 2020. He cited a promise to his mother as the significant reason for his retirement, after his father Abdulmanap tragically passed away.

Since retiring, Nurmagomedov has been linked to several potential comeback fights, but the undefeated legend hasn’t budged. A super fight with Georges St-Pierre was discussed by the UFC brass in 2021, but Nurmagomedov remained certain in his retirement.

Nurmagomedov hasn’t fully left MMA outside of the cage. After hanging up the gloves, he remains a significant influence as a coach to Makhachev and his cousins, Umar and Usman.

However, according to Makhachev, Nurmagomedov still trains like he did during his UFC Hall of Fame career.

Islam Makhachev: Khabib Nurmagomedov “trains every day”

During a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Makhachev revealed that Nurmagomedov’s desire to fight hasn’t completely deteriorated.

“I think he’s happy, but he misses fighting, fight camp, the fight game. That’s why he joins us everywhere,” Makhachev said of Nurmagomedov. “He loves to train, everyday he trains. Not just when he’s with us, everyday this guy’s training…

“He has a house in the village, a house in the city. Each house has a sauna, swimming pool, everything.”

Nurmagomedov is universally considered one of the best UFC fighters ever. He retired with a 29-0 record with wins against the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Gaethje.

Nurmagomedov has focused on Makhachev, who will face Poirier at UFC 302 on June 1. Makhachev is listed as the UFC’s pound-for-pound king as of this writing.

Nurmagomedov remains steadfast in his retirement, although his ongoing training leaves the door open in some fans’ eyes. For now, Makhachev is one of Nurmagomedov’s primary focuses at this stage of his post-fight career.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane

Tom Aspinall reveals Ciryl Gane turned down UFC 304 interim title fight

Cole Shelton - May 16, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Watch: Sean O'Malley and Ryan Garcia's heated FaceTime call as fight talks ramp up: 'I will murder you!"

Curtis Calhoun - May 16, 2024

Sean O’Malley and Ryan Garcia came face-to-face as talks of a potential crossover fight ramp up.

Belal Muhammad
Dana White

Watch: Belal Muhammad live reacts to Dana White's UFC 304 announcement for Leon Edwards title fight

Curtis Calhoun - May 16, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad’s team was the first to tell him of his upcoming Leon Edwards title fight at UFC 304.

Renato Moicano Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Renato Moicano explains why he’s rooting for Conor McGregor to defeat “fake” Michael Chandler: “I pray to MMA gods that Conor wins”

Susan Cox - May 16, 2024

Renato Moicano is explaining why he’s rooting for Conor McGregor to defeat ‘fake’ Michael Chandler.

Dana White, Joe Rogan
UFC

Joe Rogan calls for UFC to make changes to current ruleset: “If it’s boring for the audience, tough sh*t”

Susan Cox - May 16, 2024

Joe Rogan is calling for the UFC to make changes to its current ruleset.

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, UFC 304

Dana White announces two title fights for UFC 304, including Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

Susan Cox - May 16, 2024
Michael Bisping, Colby Covington, UFC, Title Shot
Colby Covington

Michael Bisping explains why he actually likes Colby Covington’s callout of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he wouldn’t be opposed to the idea of Colby Covington taking on Charles Oliveira.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping doesn’t foresee Khabib Nurmagomedov receiving any serious punishment for alleged tax fraud

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping can’t imagine Khabib Nurmagomedov will recieve a serious punishment for his alleged tax fraud.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, UFC, Boxing, Rematch
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal blames “f**king idiot” Nate Diaz for shift in fight date

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has blamed rival Nate Diaz for their fight date having to be pushed back.

Rafael dos Anjos
UFC

Rafael dos Anjos calls for the UFC remove him from the lightweight rankings, requests July return

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

Former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos has asked for the promotion to remove him from the lightweight rankings.