Islam Makhachev admits that Khabib Nurmagomedov “misses fighting” after abrupt end to UFC run
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lust for improvement in MMA hasn’t faltered, according to Islam Makhachev.
Nurmagomedov retired from MMA after a successful UFC lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje in 2020. He cited a promise to his mother as the significant reason for his retirement, after his father Abdulmanap tragically passed away.
Since retiring, Nurmagomedov has been linked to several potential comeback fights, but the undefeated legend hasn’t budged. A super fight with Georges St-Pierre was discussed by the UFC brass in 2021, but Nurmagomedov remained certain in his retirement.
Nurmagomedov hasn’t fully left MMA outside of the cage. After hanging up the gloves, he remains a significant influence as a coach to Makhachev and his cousins, Umar and Usman.
However, according to Makhachev, Nurmagomedov still trains like he did during his UFC Hall of Fame career.
Islam Makhachev: Khabib Nurmagomedov “trains every day”
During a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Makhachev revealed that Nurmagomedov’s desire to fight hasn’t completely deteriorated.
“I think he’s happy, but he misses fighting, fight camp, the fight game. That’s why he joins us everywhere,” Makhachev said of Nurmagomedov. “He loves to train, everyday he trains. Not just when he’s with us, everyday this guy’s training…
“He has a house in the village, a house in the city. Each house has a sauna, swimming pool, everything.”
Nurmagomedov is universally considered one of the best UFC fighters ever. He retired with a 29-0 record with wins against the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Gaethje.
Nurmagomedov has focused on Makhachev, who will face Poirier at UFC 302 on June 1. Makhachev is listed as the UFC’s pound-for-pound king as of this writing.
Nurmagomedov remains steadfast in his retirement, although his ongoing training leaves the door open in some fans’ eyes. For now, Makhachev is one of Nurmagomedov’s primary focuses at this stage of his post-fight career.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
