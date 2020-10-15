Joe Rogan expects Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. to go for KO despite “exhibition” label

Joe Rogan believes Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will be looking for the knockout when they step into the ring together.

Tyson and Jones, two legends of the boxing world, are expected to meet in a massive exhibition bout on November 28. Because this fight is an exhibition, neither man is supposed to be gunning for a knockout.

Rogan, however, says he’s expected full intensity from both men since the moment this fight was announced.

Rogan and Jones discussed this anticipated boxing spectacle on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Jones conceded that, despite the exhibition label attached to the bout, he has no idea what to expect from Tyson once their in the ring together.

“You better get in a little shape because you are going in there with Mike Tyson,” the boxer told Rogan. “You don’t know what Mike Tyson is coming in there. You don’t know if you need to protect your ears, your chin, your jaw. You don’t know what he’s going to do. So what you better do is get in shape and be prepared for whatever Mike shows up.”

Rogan promptly agreed that the bout’s exhibition status is unlikely to deter Tyson—or Jones—from chasing a knockout.

“When I read it was going to be an exhibition and they weren’t going to try to knock each other out, I went ‘get the f**k out of here,” Rogan said.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. were originally expected to fight on September 12, but the bout was pushed back to late November, allegedly to give promoters more time for publicity and marketing. The bout will be the 54-year-old Tyson’s first since 2005, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride. The 51-year-old Jones, meanwhile, fought as recently as 2018, picking up a decision win over Scott Sigmon.