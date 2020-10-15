UFC 254: ‘Khabib vs Gaethje’ fight card receives shakeup following the removal of Islam Makhachev

The UFC 254 card has been hit by a late change as the Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos fight has been officially called off.
Many fans were excited to see Makhachev get back into the cage and attempt to extend his current winning streak at UFC 254, but he won’t be doing so on Fight Island after it was announced that the aforementioned dos Anjos was pulled from the card as a result of a positive COVID-19 test.
Now, as reported by MMA Fighting, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has produced the full UFC 254 fight card as the countdown continues to this huge event.
UFC 254 Main Card:
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje
Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier
Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba
UFC 254 Preliminary card:
Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa
Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes
Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Da-un Jung vs. Sam Alvey
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozof
Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick
Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney
Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev
This is the kind of card that is bound to deliver in regards to the main event but further down, there’s also a very good chance we’ll see some underrated gems appear on the prelims.
Either way the UFC knows that they have an absolutely huge star on their hands when it comes to Khabib, and the champion alone is going to sell this as a massive event.