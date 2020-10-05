Dustin Poirier: Exhibition fight with Conor McGregor is “very real”

Dustin Poirier says his much discussed exhibition fight with fellow UFC lightweight contender Conor McGregor is “very real.”

Last week, McGregor invited Poirier to Dublin to compete in an exhibition fight for charity. Poirier promptly accepted this invitation, at which point McGregor released an official poster for the event.

Martial art sparring match in aid of charity. Dublin, December 12th 2020.

Free to air spar. McGregor vs Poirier.

List of chosen charities available soon. All donations welcome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cLfFbQ0IJF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 30, 2020

While McGregor and Poirier are certainly treating this exhibition fight as if it will happen, many fans are skeptical, noting that both men are under contract with the UFC and therefore unable to fight outside the Octagon.

Poirier, however, says the plan is “very real.”

“Very real,” he wrote when an ESPN article raised questions about the legitimacy of the contest.

Since Poirier and McGregor began teasing this exhibition fight, UFC President Dana White has announced that he offered both men an official fight in the Octagon.

“[McGregor] called out Poirier for a fight in Dublin for charity, so we offered them both a fight,” White said. “We offered Dustin and Conor a fight, so we’re waiting to hear back from both of them.”

When Poirier was asked by a fan if he could meet McGregor in a real fight rather than an exhibition, he responded affirmatively, perhaps referencing the offer he received from White.

Poirier also told another fan that he believes he’ll fight again before the year is out.

Dustin Poirier last fought in June, when he defeated New Zealand’s Dan Hooker by decision in one of the best fights of the year thus far. The victory over Hooker separated Poirier from a submission loss to reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last September.

Who do you want to see him fight next?