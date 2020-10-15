Pro fighters make their picks for Brian Ortega vs. Korean Zombie

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 6, Brian Ortega is returning to the Octagon after nearly two years away to battle Chan Sung Jung aka “the Korean Zombie.” Heading into the fight, Ortega is a +160 underdog while Jung is a -200 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority believe Korean Zombie will eventually land the knockout punch as the pros are worried about ring rust on Ortega’s side.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Brian Ortega vs. Korean Zombie:

Marlon Moraes, UFC bantamweight: I think Ortega will get it done.

Hunter Azure, UFC bantamweight: I think Korean Zombie. Ortega is coming off that layoff, and Zombie has been looking great in his last few fights.

Casey Kenney, UFC bantamweight: Korean Zombie. They will get into a slugfest and Zombie knocks him out.

Kyler Philipps, UFC bantamweight: Korean Zombie has got some power. I’ve sparred with him before and he hits hard. It is hard to say because Zombie has good jiu-jitsu but Ortega is high-level. I think Zombie will keep it standing and win the fight.

Yorgan De Castro, UFC heavyweight: Tough fight. I think Ortega as I actually like the time off for him.

Tim Johnson, Bellator heavyweight: Korean Zombie has looked good as of late and will get it done.

Giga Chikadze, UFC featherweight: That is a good fight. I’m interested to see how Ortega looks like after two years away. Brian might catch him on the ground with a submission. However, I think Zombie will land the KO punch.

Gillian Robertson, UFC flyweight: I feel like it is a tough one to pick. Korean Zombie has looked good as of late, and we haven’t seen Ortega since the Holloway loss. I do believe Ortega has what it takes and will get the job done.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: I think Korean Zombie will knock Ortega out.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: I think Korean Zombie is about to shock some people and get a first-round KO over Ortega.

***

Fighters picking Brian Ortega: Marlon Moraes, Yorgan De Castro, Gillian Robertson

Fighters picking Korean Zombie: Hunter Azure, Casey Kenney, Kyler Philipps, Tim Johnson, Giga Chikadze, Tyson Nam, Youssef Zalal

Who do you think wins the UFC Fight Island 6 main event between Brian Ortega and Korean Zombie?