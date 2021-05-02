Jiri Prochazka details his insane KO of Dominick Reyes: “That’s why I have this antenna, to catch these ideas.”

Jiri Prochazka detailed his insane KO of Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25, saying “that’s why I have this antenna, to catch these ideas.”

Prochazka had an amazing showing on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 25 as he put on an absolute striking clinic against Reyes en route to a second-round KO win. Prochazka came out extremely aggressive in the first round and he had Reyes rocked multiple times on the feet with his strikes, only to finally land the finishing blow in the second round via spinning back elbow KO. It was an absolutely phenomenal performance by Prochazka, who appears to be a serious title contender in the UFC’s light heavyweight division just two fights in to his promotional career. With this type of KO power, he could go very far in this sport.

Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 25, Prochazka was asked about where the spinning back elbow idea came from. The Czech Republic native joked around that it was just unique hairstyle that was the reason behind him having the idea for the knockout.

Jiri Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) credits his hair for the crazy KO of Dominick Reyes. "That's why I have this antenna, to catch these ideas." 📡#UFCVegas25 | Full interview: https://t.co/J6LTvh1ajq pic.twitter.com/eJnerZarFb — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) May 2, 2021

With the win over Reyes and the win over Volkan Oezdemir on Fight Island last year, Prochazka is now 2-0 in the UFC and he is riding a 12-fight win streak overall. He looks to be a major player in the UFC light heavyweight division for years to come, which is exactly what the UFC is looking for right now with Jon Jones, the former divisional champ, having moved on to the heavyweight division. Prochazka looks to have all the makings of a huge star for the UFC and after scoring such a ridiculous knockout, he looks to be put on the fast track towards competing for the UFC light heavyweight title.

